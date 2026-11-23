The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a huge showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

They need to get hot again to keep their postseason hopes alive after falling to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Players who step up during the stretch run of the season typically earn themselves a huge payday during the offseason.

Green Bay Packers OLB Lukas Van Ness Among Players With Most at Stake to Close Out 2026

Bill Barnwell of ESPN identified a handful of players from around the NFL that have the most at stake for their futures, and Packers outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness was among them. Barnwell also called out general manager Brian Gutekunst to give Van Ness a contract extension sooner rather than later.

“The Packers can let Van Ness play out his fifth-year option at $13.7 million in 2027, but the 25-year-old is obviously hoping to secure something more substantial before the end of the season. Gutekunst has already made a serious commitment to Parsons, but there are plenty of teams that find it in their budgets to pay two great edge rushers. The Packers feel confident that they have one in Parsons, who is expected to make his debut against the Rams on Wednesday. It has also becoming clear that they have a second budding star in the making on the edge in Van Ness.”

Lukas Van Ness Has Proven Himself

Green Bay has already rolled the dice on Van Ness by trading away Rashan Gary despite Micah Parsons being sidelined with a torn ACL. Barnwell went on to point out that Van Ness has stepped up as a leader during Parsons’ absence.

“Van Ness has six sacks and 13 quarterback hits through 10 games while playing about 62% of the defensive snaps. He has been an every-week starter for a Packers team that has also lost Edgerrin Cooper, their best blitzing linebacker, to a torn Achilles.”

That should give Gutekunst confidence that he can pay Van Ness. Keeping him paired with Parsons could be what puts the Packers over the top. The duo will get the chance to show what they can do together during the final seven games of the season.