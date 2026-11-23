The Green Bay Packers could leave one of their biggest roster moves of the season until gameday.

Micah Parsons is on the physically unable to perform list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. But the lack of an activation announcement Monday doesn’t, by itself, signal trouble with his return.

Packers salary cap analyst Ken Ingalls explained on X that Green Bay has until Nov. 25 to activate Parsons. That’s the same day the teams meet at SoFi Stadium.

Ingalls said the Packers have one open spot on their 53-man roster and expects Parsons to fill it.

“Packers may wait until Weds anyway,” he wrote.

The activation could land just hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

Why the Packers Can Wait on Micah Parsons’ Activation

NFL roster deadlines do allow same-day moves for certain night games.

The Buccaneers’ official website explains that teams ordinarily must complete roster moves by 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday for Sunday games. For Monday and Thursday games, the deadline falls at 4 p.m. Eastern on gameday.

For this unusual Wednesday matchup, Ingalls identified Wednesday as Parsons’ activation deadline.

Green Bay opened his practice window Nov. 4. The Rams game falls at the end of that evaluation period.

The Packers must activate him by the applicable deadline to keep his return this season available. Letting the window expire would mean he remains on PUP for the rest of the season, as the Seahawks explain in their roster rules discussion.

Activation puts Parsons on the 53-man roster. The decision to dress him for the game is a separate step. Neither move means a full workload.

Packers Still Need Parsons Ready for Game Action

Parsons’ Sunday injury report listed him as a limited participant with a knee injury. It also confirmed he remained on reserve/PUP within his practice window.

He has been recovering from ACL reconstruction and a full meniscus repair following last December’s knee injury.

Matt LaFleur has made practice performance central to the decision. In the team’s Nov. 21 update, the coach called it “the ultimate indicator” of Parsons’ activation.

The four-time All-Pro has cautioned against expecting his old snap count swiftly. His return would begin a certain stage of the recovery.