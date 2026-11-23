Because of a Thanksgiving eve game, the Green Bay Packers were practicing Sunday during their bye. But sitting on the couch and watching the early action around the league in Week 11 wouldn’t have been enjoyable for the Packers either.

Green Bay’s division rivals — the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears — won Sunday to move two games ahead of the Packers. The Dallas Cowboys also won to shrink the margin the Packers have on the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are all one game or less within the Packers in the standings.

But Sunday night, the Packers finally received some good news with a Minnesota Vikings defeat.

The San Francisco 49ers routed the Vikings to drop Minnesota to 7-3. That could have significant ramifications on Green Bay’s playoff hopes.

How Vikings Loss Helps Packers Playoff Push

With the Seahawks, Rams and Cowboys all winning their most recent games, it’s perfectly understandable if Packers fans are only focused on what’s happening behind Green Bay in the NFC standings.

But directly in front of them, the climb to the No. 6 seed got easier Sunday. The Vikings are now just one game ahead of the Packers for the second wild card spot.

That could become important if the Seahawks, Rams or Cowboys keep winning. One of them could pass the Packers, but Green Bay could stay in a playoff spot if they also surpass the Vikings.

While the climb to the sixth seed is easier, it’s still a climb nonetheless.

Minnesota has already defeated Green Bay twice this season. That means the Vikings are going to own the tiebreaker in most situations over the Packers this January.

Essentially, it’s a two-game lead for the Vikings over No. 7-seeded Green Bay.

Still, that’s better than a three-game lead. That’s what it would have been had the Vikings won Sunday like the Lions and Bears did.

Packers Face Crucial Matchup Against Rams on Thanksgiving Eve

In summary, what the Vikings loss really did Sunday was tighten the race for the No. 6 and 7 wild card spots in the NFC. But on Wednesday, someone is going to differentiate themselves.

That’s because the Packers will visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thanksgiving eve.

It’s a critical showdown for several reasons. First, the Packers can move within half a game of the Vikings with a win. But Green Bay also has to stay ahead of the Rams.

With a loss Wednesday, the Packers will fall out of a wild card spot. They can lose further ground on other NFC playoff hopefuls too by the end of the weekend if they suffer a defeat at Sofi Stadium.

The Packers will take a five-game winning streak against the Rams into the matchup. Over their past five road contests versus the Rams, Green Bay has gone 4-1 although three of those games were back in St. Louis.

The Rams will host the Packers at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, November 25. The game will be on Netflix.