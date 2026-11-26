Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Christian Watson left the team’s Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams. While he missed two plays on the teams first drive, he promptly returned for the second drive after getting looked at.

On the first play of the game, star wide receiver Christian Watson caught a six-yard pass. He then lay on the sideline and was looked at by trainers, missing the next two plays.

Love targeted Watson on the next drive, and he drew an illegal contact penalty.

He was on the sideline, getting his left leg looked at by the trainers, when the team went on defense.

Watson is listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury, according to the team.

Watson returned to the game for their second drive.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson Leaves Week 12 On First Play

Watson has been a breakout for the Packers in 2026. The former second-round pick has always had injury concerns. However, he had finally been healthy this year, and it had led to the best year of his NFL career.

He has a career-high 916 yards this season. Without Watson, the team will lean on second-year breakout Matthew Golden, Savion Williams and Skyy Moore might also play more.

Watson played on the second drive but did not record a catch. Green Bay ran heavier formations