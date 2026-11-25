The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers share a history that includes a Super Bowl championship and four MVP awards.

A new report resurfaced the friction behind their split.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman said Wednesday that Rodgers personally told him he dislikes general manager Brian Gutekunst.

That disclosure came as Schneidman revisited a hypothetical about Rodgers returning to Green Bay as Jordan Love’s backup.

Packers Insider Shares Aaron Rodgers’ View of Brian Gutekunst

Schneidman didn’t leave much area for interpretation in his Nov. 25 post on X.

“Forgot to mention this, but Aaron Rodgers straight up told me after the trade that he dislikes Brian Gutekunst,” Schneidman wrote.

Forgot to mention this, but Aaron Rodgers straight up told me after the trade that he dislikes Brian Gutekunst. Back to Packers-Rams tonight. Leaving my hotel for SoFi soon! https://t.co/xOEVQHDWIL — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 25, 2026

The reporter then shifted back to covering Green Bay’s Wednesday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

His post quoted an earlier message about a podcast question if a reunion make sense if Rodgers agreed to serve strictly as Love’s backup.

Schneidman’s account gives the reunion discussion a concrete complication. Any evaluation would have to ponder whether Rodgers and the executive responsible for Green Bay’s roster could work together again.

Agreeing on a backup role would address one issue. Their relationship, though, is additionally a problem.

Rodgers and Gutekunst Have a Long History of Tension

The roots of Green Bay’s quarterback transition stretch back to the 2020 draft.

Gutekunst traded up to select Love with the No. 26 pick while Rodgers remained the starter. At the time, the general manager described the choice as a long-term decision.

A year later, amid reports that Rodgers wanted out, Gutekunst acknowledged he wished he had handled communication better regarding the team’s interest in and potential selection of Love.

Rodgers remained in Green Bay for three seasons after the Packers drafted his eventual successor. He won the 2020 and 2021 MVP awards before the franchise moved forward with Love.

The Packers announced Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets on April 26, 2023, ending his 18-season run with the organization.

“We are eternally grateful for all that Aaron gave the Packers the last 18 years,” Gutekunst said in the announcement.

Rodgers left with franchise records that included 475 touchdown passes. Green Bay reached the playoffs 11 times and won eight division titles during his 15 seasons as its starting quarterback.

Those accomplishments ensure his place in Packers history, regardless of what happened in Pittsburgh.