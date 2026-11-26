The Green Bay Packers‘ fan base may be focused on the wild comments spouting from former quarterback Aaron Rodgers about ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday afternoon, but the team have decided on Josh Jacobs’ playing status for Wednesday night’s matchup at the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacobs will not suit up, per Tom Pelissero.

Josh Jacobs Out For LA Rams Game in Week 12

“Running back Josh Jacobs [is] listed as questionable. I’m told he will be out tonight, still recovering from surgery to repair a fractured ring finger.” Pelissero said via Netflix Sports on Wednesday.

Jacobs was somewhat surprisingly listed as “questionable” on Tuesday in the final injury report.

But prior comments from head coach Matt LaFleur saying he was unlikely to play in Week 12 seemed to imply that the “questionable” designation was closer to a long-shot rather than a 50/50 chance.

How Will the Packers Divide Up Jacobs’ Work in His Absence?

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Jacobs’ absence, it could well be Kaleb Johnson time in Green Bay. Johnson has shown himself to easily be the most proficient runner of the group that comprises him, MarShawn Lloyd and third down back Chris Brooks.

It is likely that; similar to the Vikings matchup in Week 10; Lloyd and Brooks may see the bulk of the receiving work out of the backfield, but in terms of carrying the ball, Johnson would appear to be the frontrunner to be the feature man.

In this game of all games, the ability to run the ball could well be critical coming up against a Rams passing defense that ranks 3rd in the NFL. The rush defense ranks 12th.