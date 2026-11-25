The fallout between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has pulled the Green Bay Packers back into the conversation.

A former member of their quarterback room says the history matters.

Kurt Benkert weighed in Nov. 25 as Pittsburgh’s decision to bench Rodgers brought fresh scrutiny to his relationship with McCarthy. His response tied the current controversy to their years in Green Bay.

“It’s 100% true. Goes back to Green Bay and the fall there. Heard it from a TON of people,” Benkert wrote on X.

Benkert was replying to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who had offered a blunt assessment of McCarthy’s standing.

“If this is all true—McCarthy cannot remain the HC right now,” Orlovsky wrote.

That exchange gives the Packers angle a new voice, a former Rodgers teammate at that.

Kurt Benkert Links Mike McCarthy Fallout to Green Bay

Benkert’s connection to Rodgers is direct, though his account of the McCarthy years comes from what others told him.

He spent the 2021 season on Green Bay’s practice squad and appeared in one game as a COVID-19 replacement. The Packers released him in June 2022. McCarthy had already been gone for more than two years when Benkert joined the organization.

Benkert shared a quarterback room with Rodgers, but he didn’t play for McCarthy in Green Bay. His post didn’t name the people he spoke with or describe specific incidents.

But his response pushes the discussion past Pittsburgh’s latest lineup change. He presented the Green Bay history as relevant to understanding the current dispute.

McCarthy coached the Packers for 13 seasons, from 2006 through 2018. He and Rodgers reached the sport’s peak together, winning Super Bowl XLV over Pittsburgh following the 2010 season.

Their success certainly makes the recent developments interesting.

Aaron Rodgers Benching Revives Questions About Former Packers Duo

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mason Rudolph would start against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 27, with Rodgers inactive.

Jordan Schultz reported that Rodgers and McCarthy’s relationship had deteriorated and that reconciliation appeared unlikely. He also reported frustration among multiple position groups, broadening the story beyond the quarterback.

As for Green Bay fans, that brings another look at a partnership that ended during the 2018 season. The Packers dismissed McCarthy on Dec. 2, 2018, and named Joe Philbin interim head coach.

In the end, Benkert’s post adds his account of what he heard about that period.

Orlovsky’s response brings up a separate judgment about the consequences McCarthy should face if the reports are accurate.

Together, they show how quickly Rodgers’ benching has reopened discussion of a Packers partnership whose championship success is part of both men’s legacies.