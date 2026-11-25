The Pittsburgh Steelers appear ready to turn a quarterback change into a clean break with Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported on Nov. 25 that Pittsburgh is expected to release the four-time NFL MVP. His report also addressed how the Steelers intend to handle the split.

“The #Steelers are expected to release Aaron Rodgers, source says. No suspension, right to a release,” Garafolo wrote.

That would mark another sharp turn after Pittsburgh announced late Tuesday that Rodgers would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Mason Rudolph will start.

Steelers Expected to Release Aaron Rodgers Without Suspension After Benching, McAfee Escapades

Garafolo’s report points toward an outright separation after the Steelers had removed Rodgers from the starting job. A release would end his place on the roster, leaving Pittsburgh to move forward with its other quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh excused Rodgers from practice while Rudolph worked with the starters on Wednesday. The Steelers entered the week at 6-4 after consecutive losses, with a playoff spot still within reach.

Then, per Front Office Sports, Rodgers blasted Mike McCarthy during Wednesday’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” accusing the Steelers coach of sleeping in meetings and missing team activities. He said he urged McCarthy to surrender play-calling duties or have Pittsburgh release him, and claimed he learned of his benching from teammate Pat Freiermuth.

Rodgers had returned for a 22nd NFL season and a reunion with Mike McCarthy, the coach with whom he won a Super Bowl in Green Bay. According to the AP, Rodgers had already said this would be his final season.

NFL.com reported that Rodgers had planned to retire after Mike Tomlin stepped down. Hiring McCarthy changed his mind, making the coach’s decision to turn to Rudolph a striking reversal of their offseason plans.

Now, that reunion appears headed toward an abrupt finish before December.

Pittsburgh faces Denver, Houston and Jacksonville in its next three games, the AP noted.

Mason Rudolph Takes Over During Steelers’ Playoff Push

Pittsburgh’s switch followed public support for Rodgers from McCarthy earlier in the week.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said Monday, according to NFL.com.

By Tuesday night, the Steelers had named Rudolph their starter. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Rodgers had been benched; he did not appear on Pittsburgh’s Tuesday injury report.

Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. His passer rating sits at 86.6, and he has taken 31 sacks, per NFL.com.

The offense’s problems aren’t just on one particular game. NFL.com noted that Pittsburgh had failed to reach 200 passing yards in four consecutive contests. The Steelers scored 16 points in Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia.

Rudolph gives Pittsburgh a decent option. He won three starts late in the 2023 season to help send the Steelers to the playoffs, a period McCarthy will hope he can repeat.