The Green Bay Packers will finally see the return of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons on Wednesday night as the team travel to California to face the Los Angeles Rams in what is already shaping to be a critical battle for a playoff spot in the competitive NFC conference.

However, the Packers are not releasing the perennial Pro Bowler out in full quite yet, as Tom Pelissero reported on Nov. 25, a couple of hours ahead of the matchup, that Parsons would only play around 50% of defensive snaps.

Micah Parsons Set to Only Play 50% of Snaps V.s. Rams

“Starting out with Packers star Micah Parsons, who will make his season debut tonight, 346 days after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee.” Pelissero said on Netflix Sports ahead of the bout.

“Parsons was on crutches for around 6 weeks after surgery, extending his recovery timeline. Finally got clearance from Elitrash and Packers doctors this week. I’m told the plan is for him to play about half the snaps tonight as he ramps up.”

The news will be a little disappointing for Green Bay fans who were hoping to (perhaps unrealistically) light up every down on defense.

But in reality it was always the likely move for the franchise; and probably the smart choice.

Top Packers DEs Averaging Close to 50% of Snaps Per Game

50% of snaps on defense is certainly a large shift away from his averages last season, where he played anywhere from 70% to over 90% of defensive downs.

Yet in comparison to what the team’s edge-rushing rotation has been managing in his stead this season, it more or less matches up.

The team’s top outside linebacker Lukas Van Ness has only played greater than 2/3 of defensive snaps in three games this season; and in the Packers’ two most recent matchups was only involved 51% and 54% of the time.

So whilst Green Bay will be hoping for Parsons’ role to increase as the season goes on, his snap count is not actually a huge departure from how the team are operating with their current group at present.