The Green Bay Packers were 9-3-1 and in first place in the NFC North when Micah Parsons went down with a torn ACL last December. They didn’t win another game in 2025 after that.

Nearly a year later, the Packers are 6-4 and still looking for the pass-rusher who made them a Super Bowl contender to return to the field.

With the Packers facing fierce playoff competition from division rivals Detroit, Chicago, and Minnesota, when Parsons does come back, it should make the NFC North payoff race even more interesting.

Micah Parsons Set to Make Packers Return vs. Rams

The Packers spent Sunday on their bye. However, Fox’s Jay Glazer delivered the news that fans have been waiting for.

“They’re practicing this week, and the expectation if he goes through all that is he’ll make his debut on Wednesday,” Glazer said on “Fox NFL Sunday” about Parsons and the Packers’ Thanksgiving Eve game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He isn’t the only insider saying so. Earlier Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that Parsons is on track to return.

“He is coming back from a torn ACL and meniscus [and] is on track to make his long-awaited season debut on Wednesday,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay Morning.”

Parsons got through a padded practice on Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur called it “the next marker that you got to check off.” He was listed as limited for the third straight week.

The Packers opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 4, and they still have to activate him off the reserve/PUP list before Wednesday’s game.

Parsons’ return has been a long time coming. The Packers have a strict nine-month rule before players coming off ACL surgery can do any football work. Parsons had also targeted a mid-October return, which would have lined him up for the Week 6 game against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

That date came and went, and he still wasn’t ready.

What Micah Parsons Means for the Packers’ Defense

It’s easy to see why the Packers desperately need Parsons back.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season — tied for third-most in the NFL. He also led the league with eight sacks in the fourth quarter and overtime. Losing him was a crushing blow.

The Packers dropped their final four regular-season games, then lost 31-27 to the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card round in January.

The pass-rush was also gutted in the offseason. Rashan Gary was traded to the Cowboys and Kingsley Enagbare signed with the New York Jets, which left new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon without the team’s top three pass-rushers from a year ago.

Still, don’t expect Parsons to be a full-time player right away. In his Packers debut last season in Detroit, he played just 30 of a possible 67 snaps. LaFleur wouldn’t say how much he’ll play on Wednesday, but he made it clear there’s a plan.

“I’ll happily answer it after the game, but I don’t want to put our plan out there,” LaFleur said.

He also warned that there’s “probably going to be some plays that don’t look like him, and then there’s going to be some plays that do.”

The Packers visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night.