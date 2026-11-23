The Green Bay Packers gave Zayne Anderson some time on defense during his final season in Wisconsin.

On Sunday, the former Packers safety intercepted Josh Allen, sacked him and finished with three passes defended for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami lost 26-9 to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 22. Anderson still supplied one of the few bright spots.

The official NFL gamebook credited him with 11 defensive tackles, including seven solo stops. He added another tackle on special teams.

That workload marked a sharp change from his last year in Green Bay. Anderson played just 22 defensive snaps for the Packers in 2025.

Zayne Anderson Disrupts Josh Allen in Dolphins Loss

Anderson made two of Miami’s biggest defensive plays while Buffalo threatened to pull away.

Late in the first half, he intercepted Allen and returned the ball 4 yards. The takeaway gave Miami possession at its own 34-yard line and ended another Bills scoring threat.

The Dolphins failed to turn it into points. Their offense immediately gave the ball back with an interception.

Anderson came through again in the third quarter.

With Buffalo facing third-and-9, he brought Allen down for a 7-yard loss. The sack pushed the Bills into a longer field-goal attempt, which Tyler Bass missed from 54 yards.

As Miami’s official recap detailed, Anderson had already stopped a long kickoff return during that sequence. He then helped tackle James Cook before reaching Allen.

The Dolphins trailed 20-9 when Bass missed. Anderson had helped keep the deficit within reach, but Miami never scored again.

Buffalo controlled possession for 36:45 and forced the Dolphins’ defense through 76 offensive plays.

Anderson Played Just 145 Defensive Snaps for Packers

Anderson spent three seasons with Green Bay, from 2023 through 2025.

According to Pro Football Reference’s snap counts, he totaled 145 regular-season defensive snaps during that stretch. He logged 590 more on special teams.

His defensive work peaked at 123 snaps in 2024, when he made his two Packers starts. That number fell to 22 the following season.

The Packers’ free agency rundown noted that Anderson appeared in 42 games, including playoffs. He tied for the team lead with 14 coverage tackles on special teams in 2025.

Miami signed him March 13, reuniting him with former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Hafley explained that connection during an Aug. 7 news conference.

“I think there’s a comfort level that he trusts me and I trust him,” Hafley said.

He added: “But he’s become a dependable guy back there.”