Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not confirm that the team benched their highly paid left guard, Aaron Banks, but he essentially made that clear by confirming that Banks is working at both left guard and right guard as the team prepares for their Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers backup guard has to have experience in both spots. Banks has plenty of experience on the left side, but has almost no work on the right side in his career. The team started to work him in on the right side last week, and that appears to be the case again this week. Of course, the team does not want him to lose all of his practice work on the left side, either. So, they are mixing him in at both.

Green Bay Packers Appear to be Benching Aaron Banks

Banks missed the majority of the off-season with what he described as knee tendonitis. He missed all of Week 1 and came back to start in Week 2 but left early in the game with a toe injury. He was out from week 2 through Week 8.

The Packers signed Laken Tomlinson off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in Week 4, and he got shoved into the starting lineup and started to play well.

When Banks came back, the team moved Tomlinson over to the right side. However, Banks missed a series due to injury, and Green Bay had to shift Tomlinson back to the left side, and bring in veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler.

It appears that they like this combination the most. The issue is that Zeitler got banged up in that game and ended up missing their Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to a knee issue. That is why they started to put Banks over to the right side so they would have depth.

Packers Will Have to Cut Aaron Banks

However, due to his lack of experience, they started Travis Glover over him. Now, the team appears to have Zeitler back healthy. So, Tomlinson will start over Banks on the left side. That is why Banks is working on the right side, and he is not.

Zeitler will be starting on the right side as long as he is healthy. There is no room for Banks.

The Packers will have no option but to release Banks in the offseason. However, due to the money that he is guaranteed, it is not going to be pretty. Banks is only in the second year of his four-year, $77M contract extension with the team.

The team can designate him a post-June 1 release. They would have a dead cap hit of nearly $10M in 2027, and nearly $16M in 2028. Still, the team will have to do it as it is better than him being on their cap for over $26M next year.