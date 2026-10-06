Packers Eyeing Former Falcons Defensive Back in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers did well to push their record back to the .500 mark in Week 4, but they didn’t exactly inspire much confidence, as they barely managed to push past a winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that was being led by undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was making his first start of his career. As a result, the Packers still have quite a bit of work to do.

Injuries are continuing to ravage Green Bay on both sides of the ball, and after shoring up its offensive line last week, it looks like the front office is turning its attention to the other side of the ball. With injuries mounting in the secondary, the Packers have decided to check out former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant in free agency.

Packers Bring in Cobee Bryant for a Workout

Bryant didn’t hear his name get called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he quickly found a home with the Falcons during training camp. While he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, Bryant landed on the practice squad, and he was eventually promoted to the active roster late in November

When all was said and done, Bryant suited up for seven games (one start) last season, racking up 10 tackles and one pass breakup during his time on the field. Once again, Bryant was released and re-signed to the practice squad ahead of the 2026 campaign, but he ended up getting cut from the practice squad ahead of Week 1, and he has been searching for a new home ever since.

Recently, Bryant worked out for the San Francisco 49ers, and now, it appears he has another opportunity opening up with the Packers. After losing Brandon Cisse to a neck injury in Week 4, Green Bay could need some more help at cornerback, which is why it brought Bryant to town for a workout on Tuesday.

Sources: Former Falcons CB Cobee Bryant is working out for the Packers today,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Bryant, who made the Falcons team as an undrafted free agent last year, recently worked out for the 49ers as well.”

Should the Packers Sign Cobee Bryant?

Getty The Packers are working out former Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant on Tuesday

If Cisse misses time, Green Bay has Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St-Juste as options to fill in alongside Keisean Nixon, but depth is already running thin at this spot, so bringing in another player couldn’t hurt. If Bryant were to sign with the Packers, he’d likely be added to the practice squad, so there wouldn’t be much harm in bringing him in and seeing if he can find a fit in their defensive scheme.

Regardless of who is on the field, Green Bay needs to find a way to win games in more convincing fashion. A big NFC North matchup against the Chicago Bears awaits the team in Week 5, and while the Bears won’t have starting quarterback Caleb Williams under center, the Packers haven’t done enough to convincingly establish themselves as the favorite for this game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 11, and if there was ever a time for this team to put together a strong outing, now is the time to do so.