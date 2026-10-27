Green Bay Packers Dealt Final DeForest Buckner News Amid Trade Rumors

Reports are surfacing that the San Francisco 49ers are trading for star DT DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

Buckner quickly rose to the top of NFL trade rumors, and the Green Bay Packers were thought to be in the thick of trade conversations for the $46 million Pro Bowler.

So, it sounds like the Packers will have to pivot to another option at DT if they want to acquire an impact player on the defensive line. Green Bay has endured a plethora of injuries on the defensive line, and Micah Parsons‘ practice window has yet to be opened.

Green Bay Packers Whiff on Potential DeForest Buckner Trade

The silver lining (if there is one) of Buckner landing with the 49ers is the fact that no other NFC North team acquired him. The Chicago Bears were being very closely linked to the 11-year veteran.

However, the flip side is that Buckner going to the 49ers makes San Francisco much more formidable on the DL, and perhaps boosts the Niners’ chances to win the NFC.

Sean Leahy wrote (about Buckner):

“A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Buckner was traded to the Colts in March 2020 after four seasons with the 49ers. In 95 career games in Indianapolis, he recorded 63 total tackles and 47 sacks. Now he’s back on a 6-1 49ers team with aspirations to compete for a Super Bowl title this season. He provides an immediate upgrade to a defensive line that’s also expecting All-Pro pass rusher Nick Bosa to return soon.”

What’s Next for Green Bay Packers?

Two names who have floated around on the NFL’s trade block are Josh Sweat from the Arizona Cardinals and Da’Ron Payne from the Washington Commanders.

Both defenders would be an immediate fit in Green Bay.

The Packers could use some help stopping the run, as they rank 21st in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

Green Bay could also use some discipline on its defense and someone with the ability to take the ball away.

While whiffing on DeForest Buckner isn’t ideal, there’s still plenty of time for the Packers’ front office to make a big splash, but GM Brian Gutekunst has been pretty ‘unwilling’ to make big splashes on the trade market in recent seasons where the team has Super Bowl aspirations.