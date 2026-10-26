Second Year Packers Center Set For Starting Role After OL Injury News

The Green Bay Packers suffered a minor center crisis early on against the Detroit Lions when the team lost both Sean Rhyan and Jacob Monk, forcing 2025 seventh round pick John Williams into the action.

Williams got into the flow of the game after a short adjustment period at the start of his in-game arrival; the first offensive snaps of his career to date.

But the whilst the Packers received some tough news on starter Sean Rhyan earlier on Monday, who is likely to miss around 4-6 weeks with a suspected high-ankle sprain, the team announced more bad news on Monk, who is heading to IR just one day after sustaining the quadriceps injury.

Jacob Monk Moved to IR with Quadriceps Injury

“Jacob Monk (quad) goes to IR and Mekhi Becton Sr. signed to the active roster from the practice squad.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported on Monday.

Given the projected diagnosis for Rhyan, who signed a three-year, $33 million extension this past offseason, the former third round pick may also land on IR alongside Monk.

For the time being, it would appear that Williams will hold down the fort at center, particularly in light of his strong debut appearance against a formidable Detroit Lions defensive line.

Matt LaFleur Praises John Williams After Fill-In Center Effort

Although Pro Football Focus handed Williams a poor grade for his effort this past weekend, head coach Matt LaFleur had glowing words to say about his young center.

“I can’t say enough about the job John Williams did, coming in in a hostile environment, handling the operation, the communication. To lose two guys at center that quickly in the game was a little terrifying, but I thought he did a really good job.” LaFleur said after the game.

Losing Rhyan and Monk will also lead the Packers to think about whether they might try out one of the team’s veteran trio of Laken Tomlinson, Aaron Banks and Kevin Zeitler at center in the hopes of putting forth the best possible five-man lineup at OL.