Packers QB Jordan Love Sends Strong Message on Patriots Star

The Green Bay Packers spent a decent chunk of their Week 9 win over the New England Patriots picking on former second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Quarterback Jordan Love admitted after the game that the team does not worry about the names across from them because of the talented names they have on offense.

I think that’s just the guys we got going out there and making plays,” said Love on the success his receivers had against Gonzalez. “It really doesn’t matter who it is. You know, I feel like we just— we trust the game plan, we trust the guys who are going to get open and make plays, and they did that tonight.”

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Gonzalez allowed 10 receptions for 187 yards against Green Bay, according to PFF. They credited seven catches for 105 yards to Matthew Golden and three catches for 82 yards to Christian Watson.

Green Bay Packers Attack Christian Gonzalez in Win Over New England Patriots

Love noted that the team has respect for Gonzalez. However, they are not going to avoid him just because he is a talented defensive back. The Packers quarterback acknowledged that they see a lot of talented defenders in the NFL.

“I still got a lot of respect for him,” added Love. “He’s a great player, but, it’s the NFL. We see great DBs every week, and I think our mindset is just, we got to keep attacking, and we got good guys on the outside that are going to make plays.”

Love finished the game 23-for-29 for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

Gonzalez Assesses His Play Against Packers

After the game, Gonzalez had nothing but praise for the Packers receivers. He noted he can play better, but specifically gave Golden praise.

“I mean, they did a good job,” admitted Gonzalez. “He came out and ran good routes. Ran the routes they had in the game plan, and Jordan Love was able to get him the ball. I just gotta be able to finish and make those plays. I’m right there; I just gotta make those plays. I mean, it’s not the end of the world. I had a bad game. I’m not shaken up by it, I’m not too worried about it. I’ll move on and be ready for next week.”

Gonzalez noted that there were things he could have done better as well. While Golden and Watson played well, he fell on a go route and tripped on another.

“The plan to stop the X plays I mean was just — just, like, playing our defense. There’s things that go into it… I can’t fall on a go route. I can’t turn and get tripped up. The defense is counting on me to hold down the backside, hold down everything else just like we have been. I mean, just stopping it. I mean, that was just the plan. Obviously, we didn’t, and they did a better job.”

Watson and Golden are on pace for career years. Meanwhile, even though Gonzalez made an All-Pro in 2024 and a Pro Bowl in 2025, his 2026 season has not been as strong. So, the outcome might not have been a huge surprise, despite the resume suggesting otherwise.