Packers RB Josh Jacobs Breaks Silence on New Abuse Allegations

Green Bay Packers‘ running back Josh Jacobs had new physical and verbal abuse allegations come to light after being taken off the Commissioner’s Exempt list and returning to the field in Week 7. While Jacobs and his lawyers released a statement disputing the claims and calling them unsupported, Jacobs opened up to the media after practice on Wednesday to address the claims.

He defended himself, noting that the recent allegations feel like an attack on him and his character.

“It’s one of those things where I’m not going to say it affects the locker room, because a lot of the guys honestly feel really bad about it,” said Jacobs, admitting that the team has his back, despite the allegations and the charges. “But it’s one of those things for me where it really feels like an attack on me, who I am, and my character.”

Jacobs was charged with a misdemeanor of battery and criminal damage to property.

Green Bay Packers Running Back Josh Jacobs Defends His Character

Jacobs and his lawyers have made it clear that he has gone through the court system for his one legal issue. He was charged, he accepted the punishment, and he does not want this to define him. However, with new allegations coming from past seasons, he feels that people are coming after him.

“At the end of the day, a lot of stuff is being said about me that’s completely false, completely made up, and people just run with it,” added Jacobs. “I can’t change that. It’s just one of those things where all I can do is keep trying to be who I am and try not to let the negative moments change who I am. That was the biggest thing for me throughout this whole process.”

Jacobs noted that there are times when he can get closed off when he is angry, and that does not help him. He added that he has found comfort in his teammates in these moments, and they have helped him from going to a dark place.

“I didn’t want to go to a place where I felt like I was closed off and I’m angry all the time because of what’s going on in my life,” admitted Jacobs. “There have been times where I come in here and I might cry with the guys. I might sit down and just have those real conversations. I think that’s what a lot of guys respect.”

Jacobs Teammates Have His Back Despite Allegations

Jacobs noted that despite being on the exempt list and dealing with legal troubles, the team has had his back. He has maintained a tight relationship with nearly everyone in the locker room.

“Like I said, at the end of the day, a lot of these guys know me,” finished Jacobs. “I had almost everybody over to my house at some point this year already. That’s all I can lean on.”

Jacobs is going to start for the Packers in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that the allegations have not changed his status, and that they will let the league handle it.