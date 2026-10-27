Packers’ Josh Jacobs Reacts to Lions Fans Boos Before 2026 Lambeau Debut

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was pretty frank about his tenure away from the team upon his return before Week 7. Unsurprisingly, Jacobs took a similar approach to how Detroit Lions fans treated him Sunday because of his offseason arrest.

Jacobs received boos throughout the afternoon at Ford Field on Sunday. Those were in response to the running back missing the first six weeks because of an off-field domestic violence accusation.

While addressing those boo birds Tuesday, the running back was emphatic about his apathy on how opposing fans see him.

“[Expletive], I don’t care. I’mma hoop,” said Jacobs, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “That’s all I can do. All I can do is control what I can control.

“I’mma go out there and play ball.”

The running back delivered the message with a smirk.

Jacobs also made those remarks as he prepares to play in front of Packers fans at Lambeau Field for the first time since his tenure on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list.

“It’s going to be interesting. Obviously, like primetime, Lambeau Field, Thursday night, it’s gonna be electric,” added Jacobs, via ESPN’s Rob Demosvky. “Looking forward to seeing our fans. Going out there and playing some good ball.”

Packers RB Josh Jacobs to Make Home Debut in Week 8

Getty Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs addressed Detroit Lions fans booing him at Ford Field in Week 7.

Jacobs didn’t specifically address whether he was concerned about the reaction he might get from Packers fans in his first home game Thursday night. It’s not clear he would care either way anyway.

The running back made it quite evident he didn’t blink in the face of boos at Ford Field during Week 7. There’s a chance all opposing fans greet Jacobs with boos as Lions fans did, but Jacobs didn’t see to care about that either.

That mindset is unsurprising considering the thoughts Jacobs shared last week following his return to the team. Heavy Sports’ Daniel Arwas referred to some of the comments the running back made as “tone deaf.”

“You never want to be in this situation.” said Jacobs, via Packers.com’s Dominique Yates. “But just me being honest, for my life, it was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me.

“I say that because it gave me a chance to sit down and re-evaluate what’s important and what I want my life to look like. And what do I want people to know me for when they think of me.”

Additionally, Jacobs said he wasn’t “trying to win anybody back” upon his return from allegations of domestic violence, which led to an arrest during the offseason.

That doesn’t sound like a player who is going to care about being booed anywhere around the league this season.

The Packers will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Green Bay will enter the game with a 4-3 record while Carlolina sits at 3-3.