Packers Coach Provides Tough Josh Jacobs Injury Update

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs left the team’s Week 9 win over the New England Patriots with a finger injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed after the game that Jacobs fractured his finger.

“He fractured a finger,” said LaFleur after the game.

LaFleur noted that the team tried to do something in the locker room to try to get him back out there. He went to the locker room and returned to the sideline. However, he did not go back into the game.

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“Hopefully we can do something to allow him to go out there. But he was just having a hard time gripping the ball.

LaFleur did not make it sound like it is serious. However, if Jacobs cannot continue to grip the football, the team will have to consider him missing time.

Getty Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers

Jacobs left the game in the first quarter and did not return. He had just four rushes for five yards when he left. To make things more interesting, the trade acquisition Kaleb Johnson stepped up and had the best game of his career with Jacobs on the sideline.

Johnson had 14 rushes for 68 yards and a rushing touchdown in the win. Pierre Strong only had 22 yards on eight rushes with Jacobs.

Johnson was acquired right before roster cut-down day. He took a few weeks to get eased into the lineup. Johnson saw his snaps increase from Week 3 to 4, but a fumble in Week 4 cost him his chance at a role.

Johnson saw his snaps reduced in Weeks 5 and 6. Then, with Jacobs back in Weeks 7 and 8, he was a healthy scratch. The team chose to keep Johnson active over MarShawn Lloyd this week, and he took advantage.

If Jacobs misses any time, Johnson will likely be the name to know.

Jacobs Disappointing Season Continues

This has been a bad year for Jacobs. He missed the first six games on the Commissioner’s exempt list for a domestic dispute that had to be resolved in court. When he returned, the run game improved slightly, but not significantly.

Jacobs saw pushback for his touchdown celebration, and he had other allegations arise after he was reinstated. Jacobs has denied those allegations and has said that people are coming after him.

Now, in his third game back, he ended it on the sideline with the team seeing his backup start to emerge. The Packers can release Jacobs at the end of the season and save $13.5M in cap space. If the season continues to go at this rate, he is going to end up released after the season.