Packers Make Unexpected Kevin Zeitler Decision For Bears Matchup

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has been the main focus on the front office over the past couple of weeks after they bought in not one but three big-name reinforcements in light of the unit’s early-season poor form and injury collapse.

New acquisition Laken Tomlinson already saw the field in Week 4 during the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Kevin Zeitler – who is a former Pro Bowler and broadly considered the higher level of the two guards at this point in their respective careers – has yet to play.

It was widely expected that he would start at right guard against the Chicago Bears defensive front that ranks 8th in the league in total sacks on the year – and practice footage saw the 15th year pro take part as the starting right guard in first team reps throughout the week.

Kevin Zeitler Not Starting for the Packers Against Chicago

However, the Packers have made a last-minute switch-up after it was reported that backup offensive lineman Travis Glover, who can play both guard and tackle, will start on Sunday.

“Travis Glover is starting at right guard, according to warmups, not Kevin Zeitler.” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman posted on X on Oct. 11.

Some Packers fans may be dumbfounded by the move, and reason dictates that Zeitler should probably be the starter.

But Glover had an excellent game against a strong defensive line in Tampa in Week 4. Although he managed only a 59.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which comes in at a touch below average – he managed a 71.4 grade in pass protection, which has been the Packers’ single biggest issue of the season to date.

Are the Packers Developing Talent or Giving Zeitler Time?

Green Bay love to develop talent, especially on the offensive line. So if the team sees promise with him at guard, particularly post a good performance the week prior, there is certainly an argument to keep him in the lineup.

This could also be more of an issue on Zeitler’s part. On Friday, LaFleur was very non-committal when asked whether the 36-year old would play on the weekend.

Even with another decent Glover performance against the Bears, don’t be shocked if Zeitler enters the lineup in Week 6.