Packers Get Bad News With Quarterback Injury

The Miami Dolphins placing quarterback Malik Willis on the Injured Reserve could end up having unintentional consequences for the Green Bay Packers. Because Willis is a free agent from Green Bay, his playing time will impact their compensatory pick formula.

If Willis misses four games, the odds are that the Packers’ compensatory pick will drop from third-round in value to fourth-round, according to Nick Korte.

“Malik Willis going on IR could be very problematic for the Packers’ 2027 compensatory picks,” Korte tweeted. “Missing at least 4 games looks like it could be enough to knock down the round the Packers get for Willis going to Miami from the 3rd round to the 4th round.”

Malik Willis going on IR could be very problematic for the Packers' 2027 compensatory picks. Missing at least 4 games looks like it could be enough to knock down the round the Packers get for Willis going to Miami from the 3rd round to the 4th round. https://t.co/IxAqOG0doB — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 10, 2026

Korte does not know for sure, and the formula will update at the end of the season. However, right now it looks like the Willis injury will impact the Packers as much as the 1-7 Miami Dolphins.

The pick will drop from around 98th overall in projected value to 133rd, according to Over the Cap.

Willis suffered a groin injury.

Green Bay Packers Lose Compensatory Value from Malik Willis

As things stand, the Packers lost Willis, Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Kingsley Enagbare, and Rashee Walker in free agency. These players would hold compensatory value. However, the Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste. His value is going to offset the value of Walker.

Still, the Packers are in line to get four picks from compensatory value. Willis signed a three-year, $67.5M deal in free agency. Compensatory value is based on playing time and money earned on the market.

Because of how big of a deal Willis signed, the team was expecting to get the highest compensatory value back for him. However, third-round picks are only rewarded to the big-name players who put in full seasons.

The combination of Willis not being paid more and now missing four games likely drags him from third-round value to fourth. Right now, Jaleen Phillips and Trey Hendrickson are the only two players worth a third-round pick in compensatory value.

The Bengals almost lost their pick for Hendrickson due to trading for Arnold Ebiketie, which is why that trade did not go through.

Packers Have to Save Compensatory Value

The Packers traded a sixth-round pick for Willis when his stock was at its lowest. Willis spent two years with the Packers. He started in three games. That was enough for the Dolphins to want to take a chance on him.

This will go down as a huge win for Green Bay whether they get a third or fourth back. The third would be a massive win, but either way, they traded a late-round pick for a backup quarterback. He went 2-1, and now the team will get a legitimate draft pick for him.