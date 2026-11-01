Micah Parsons’ Brother Facing Fierce Backlash Over Controversial Josh Jacobs Remarks

Terrence Parsons Jr., the older brother of Green Bay Packers edge-rusher Micah Parsons, has never been shy about sharing his opinions on social media — especially when it comes to Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

However, his latest defense of the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t go over well at all.

On Saturday, Parsons Jr. took to X after newly released police records revealed three more women had accused Jacobs of abuse. And the stance he took seemingly surprised quite a few people.

“Smear campaign on Jacobs man we gotta stop,” he wrote. “No charges why is that coming out anonymously like that when he never got in trouble I don’t like that.”

Packers Fans Eviscerate Terrence Parsons Jr.’s Defense of Jacobs

The replies to Parsons Jr.’s post were brutal.

“This some cowardly behavior it’s dudes like you why women are afraid to speak up your brother plays for Green Bay and you on Social Media saying this nonsense you making an a– out of you and your brother,” one user said.

“I mean he’s been accused of beating multiple women, why on earth would you defend him?” asked another.

“Yoooooo of course one of the biggest scumbags on here comes to defend the guy who abused multiple women!!!!!” exclaimed another user.

“F— off with that nonsense. 3 other women went to the police, not the press, not for money, anonymously. It’s not smear, it’s a dude who beats women,” scoffed one person.

“Defending somebody who so clearly beat women is a very stupid hill to die on,” another user replied.

This Isn’t the First Time Parsons Jr. Has Defended Jacobs

Parsons Jr. found himself in hot water because of Jacobs back in August.

A fan suggested the Packers should cut Jacobs after he was charged, and Parsons Jr. replied that people needed to relax.

“A shove? Yall gotta relax anger gets the best out of anyone everyone deserves a second chance misdemeanors at that,” Parsons Jr. wrote on Aug. 27.

That post drew plenty of backlash then too. However, Parsons Jr. doubled down on what he said rather than backtracking.

“I’ll never be afraid to stand on what I believe in,” he boldly stated.

Josh Jacobs Hit With 3 New Abuse Allegations

The new records were released to NBC 26 late Friday night. They allege three women contacted Hobart/Lawrence police during the investigation into Jacobs’ May arrest. Each described an incident from 2021 or 2022.

One woman claims Jacobs slapped her, threw her phone into a pool and grabbed her by the throat in January 2022. Another alleged he grabbed her by the arms and pushed her against a wall in April 2021.

A third claimed he dragged her and took her phone in May 2022. She said she never reported it because Jacobs told her she could be deported.

None of the three accounts led to any charges. Jacobs’ attorneys called the allegations “uncorroborated, old, and previously unreported” in a statement to WBAY. They noted the Brown County District Attorney’s office had them for months before reaching a plea deal.

Still, the NFL isn’t brushing the situation aside.

“We will review these allegations as part of the investigation, which has remained open,” the league said in a statement on Saturday.