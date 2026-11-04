Packers’ Micah Parsons Casts Doubt on Debut With Cryptic Message

The Green Bay Packers welcomed superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons back to practice this week, but he is not interested in letting anyone outside of the organization know for certain when he will make his 2026 debut.

Parsons spoke with reporters on Wednesday, November 4 and offered a cagey response on questions about his widely presumed return date, which is Thanksgiving Eve Day (November 25) against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I don’t wanna say too much because, you know, even if I did play, I don’t want them to game-plan for it,” he said. “I just want it to be a surprise, and I just want it to be a fulfilling moment for myself, the staff and just to enjoy that day and not put too much pressure on that day.”

Getty Pass-rusher Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Parsons added that he isn’t even being entirely transparent with his own family, who have asked him whether they should buy plane tickets out to Los Angeles for the team’s primetime Netflix Showcase on Wednesday night, November 25.

“I still got two weeks of practice. We just gotta pay for last-minute flights. It is what it is. You could buy your flight and cancel last minute, that’s up to you,” Parsons said of his message to family members. “But I’m not gonna pinpoint a day to disappoint anyone or give people expectations that I can’t meet. So I gotta stack 20 days and hopefully on that 21st day, I feel incredible.”

Parsons’ comments about 20 and 21 days refers to the team’s opening of his practice window via his return from the injured reserve list (IR) this week. He has exactly 21 days from that opening to show he’s ready to come back fully from his ACL and meniscus tears in December of 2025, at which point the Packers will activate him to the 53-man roster.

If, for whatever reason, Green Bay chooses not to activate Parsons, the outside linebacker will then revert to season-ending IR and remain ineligible to play for the team for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, assuming the Packers earn a spot in the NFC.

Packers’ Pass Rush Has Been Adequate, Even Good, in Micah Parsons’ Absence

Getty Pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness of the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay (5-3) has mounted a winning record without Parsons in the lineup and despite a slew of injuries that have impacted the offensive line specifically.

The Packers’ pass rush has been surprisingly effective without Parsons in the lineup, and therefore should be borderline elite (if not all the way elite) upon his return at full strength.

Green Bay got after Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in its most recent game, a “Thursday Night Football” contest on October 29, amassing nine QB hits and six sacks.

The Packers take the field next against the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday before squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 1 rematch at Lambeau Field on November 15.