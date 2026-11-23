Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons had a message for anyone judging Abdul Carter by his sack total.

The New York Giants pass rusher recorded two sacks of Trevor Lawrence in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 22. That matched his total from the first nine games of the season.

Parsons took notice.

“Abdul, so cold, man! I told y’all he’s elite! Sacks can lie too sometimes!” Parsons wrote on X.

The Packers edge rusher put forth both praise and a reminder. A sack total can leave out much of a defender’s work, even as Carter gave him a timely example of boosting the total Sunday.

Abdul Carter Notches 2 First-Half Sacks Against Jaguars

Carter entered the matchup with two sacks and a four-game drought, according to The Associated Press. The Giants took him third overall in the 2025 draft out of Penn State.

He had heard the lingering doubts about his production.

Sunday brought a chance to answer them.

Carter sacked Lawrence twice before halftime, as Big Blue View’s live coverage documented. On one rush, New York moved him inside over a guard. The Giants also posted a highlight of his 9-yard sack.

His coaches had defended his work before the sacks arrived.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson pointed to pressures, holding calls and the way Carter moved quarterbacks off their spots. He praised Carter’s run defense, too.

“The sack numbers aren’t there, but he’s affecting the game,” Wilson said Nov. 19.

That was the substance behind Parsons’ post. Carter’s value didn’t begin with Sunday’s sacks; those finishes, though, gave his supporters something easier to count.

Micah Parsons Nears His Own Packers Return

Parsons’ reaction came as he prepared for a long-awaited return of his own.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Parsons would make his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, November 25. Green Bay listed him as a limited participant in Sunday’s practice.

His recovery has included an ACL reconstruction and a full meniscus repair. When he returned to practice earlier this month, Parsons cautioned that rebuilding his workload would take time.

“I gotta stack 20 days and hopefully on that 21st day I feel incredible,” Parsons told Packers.com on Nov. 4.

Parsons has admitted that his first games back could include tough stretches and fewer snaps.

On Sunday, though, he was watching another pass rusher.