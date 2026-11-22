The Green Bay Packers have an injury report that gives them cause to look forward to Wednesday night.

Nobody on it missed practice.

The first Week 12 report, shared by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, listed 10 players Sunday. Nine participated on a limited basis. Guard Aaron Banks practiced in full despite a knee injury.

That could make this Green Bay’s most encouraging report of the season, depending on how those players progress before facing the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25.

The next domino in the lofty chain of events is turning practice participation into game availability.

Packers Have No Nonparticipants on First Rams Injury Report

The encouraging part extends across both sides of the ball.

Josh Jacobs practiced with a finger injury. Micah Parsons continued working through his return from a knee injury. Zaire Franklin participated despite his shin injury.

All three were limited, along with offensive linemen Sean Rhyan, who has an ankle injury, and Kevin Zeitler, who has a triceps injury.

The other limited participants were cornerback Brandon Cisse and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie with rib injuries, receiver Bo Melton with a thigh injury and receiver Skyy Moore with an ankle injury.

Banks was the lone full participant among the 10 names.

Nonetheless, the Packers have several possible returns to weigh as preparations continue. Every injured player listed did at least some work Sunday.

Packers Need Injured Players to Verify They Can Play

The wider trend began Saturday, when every player on the 53-man roster practiced to some extent, according to the team’s website.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in that boat where they’ve got to prove it,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Jacobs is a concern. LaFleur indicated he was the least likely of the returning players to be ready Wednesday following surgery on his broken finger.

Potential help up front matters, too. Green Bay allowed eight sacks against Minnesota. Getting Rhyan and Zeitler back would afford the offense more experienced options on the interior.

From the defensive side, Franklin’s return could restore the defense’s signal caller. Parsons would fill the ultimate threat off the edge if Green Bay activates him.

Sunday’s report keeps those possibilities alive.

All things considered, the final game designations will tell the Packers how much of that help they can actually use.