The Green Bay Packers lost in the NFL’s inaugural Thanksgiving eve game on Wednesday night, falling 13-26 at the Los Angeles Rams.

Whilst the Packers’ secondary and pass rush managed to acutely contain the Rams’ passing game, which does admittedly see them sans their top-two wideouts at present; LA went to town on the ground, rushing for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

The other main issue for the Packers was the recklessness of Packers QB Jordan Love.

Although Love officially only (!) threw two interceptions on the night, LA also had two picks dropped and one called back for an illegal contact penalty, coming to (at least) five turnover-worthy plays in total.

Jordan Love Gives Blunt Statement on Packers Loss

Even though some of the turnovers were due to miscommunications downfield, there were also some plain terrible throws from the fourth year starter.

Love addressed the media after the game and shared his thoughts on his and the team’s overall performance.

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To start his media address in describing the team’s showing on Wednesday night Love had just a three-word response.

“Not good enough”.

“We dropped the ball, especially on offense. It starts with me. I gotta be better.” Love said after the game.

Packers’ Inability to Run the Ball Adds Pressure on Jordan Love

The quarterback addressed the clear elephant in the Packers’ offensive structure: the over-reliance on the passing game, noting that due to that the team struggles to keep drives going when he is not performing at his normally-apt level.

“Right now, we’re leaning on the passing game. And when the passing game isn’t working and I’m not my best, then as a whole, we’re not going to be able to stay on the field and keep drives going.” Love continued.

“And that’s what happened. So we’ll look at it, see what we got to improve on. But just the lack of being able to stay on the field, especially in the second half, and then you add the turnovers. It’s just not a recipe for success.”

The Packers get an extended break through Thanksgiving before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 on Dec. 5 in what is now a must-win fixture.