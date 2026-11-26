The Green Bay Packers welcomed pass-rusher Micah Parsons back to the playing field after more than 11 months sidelined by a knee injury, but it wasn’t the return for which any of them hoped.

Green Bay lost 26-13 on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 6-5 in the process. Parsons finished the night with one sack and one tackle for loss on just 27 snaps played. But it wasn’t enough to change his team’s fortunes, and the Packers now have just a 23 percent chance to make the playoffs.

But despite how disappointing the Thanksgiving Eve showcase was for all Packers involved, the sentiment around Parsons’ return was overwhelming, and it extended to the opposing sideline — particularly to reigning Defensive Player of the Year and fellow edge-rusher Myles Garrett.

Garrett made a point to find Parsons at midfield after the contest ended, where the two shared a brief embrace. The two men said a few words, though both covered their mouths during the meeting.

However, it was clearly a friendly interaction, as Garrett is visibly smiling throughout and the two shook hands after it was over. The NFL shared video of the exchange on social media, which went viral shortly after the league posted it.

Micah Parsons Called Out Packers’ Defense After Loss to Los Angeles

It is difficult to imagine that Parsons was not happy and/or relieved to finally return to action after knee surgery and months of intense rehabilitation, not to mention 10 weeks of watching his teammates fight without him.

But Parsons’ was all business after the game, openly acknowledging the hole the Packers have dug themselves with two consecutive losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Rams, and adding that Green Bay may need to win out over its final six contests of the season to have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

He also called out the defense, which included himself, for allowing the Rams to amass 241 yards (5.1 yards per carry average) and two TDs over 47 carries.

“If someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don’t have an answer for it — that, as a player, that’s accountability,” Parsons told reporters.

Rams’ Defense Stifled Packers’ Offense Throughout Second Half

Green Bay’s offense struggled as well, particularly with turnovers.

Quarterback Jordan Love tossed two interceptions, while tight end Tucker Kraft lost a fumble in the first half.

The Packers put up a total of 244 yards on the night, with just 55 rushing yards on 14 carries. Green Bay also mustered only two first downs and zero total points in the second half.

Parsons and the Packers will next take the field against the Saints in New Orleans on December 6.