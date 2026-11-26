The Green Bay Packers‘ offense accomplished next to nothing in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams, and it is difficult not to connect that precipitous decline in production to the absence of wide receiver Christian Watson over the final two quarters of the contest.

Rams safety Kamren Kinchens laid a vicious hit on Watson late in the second quarter, which led Watson to sustain a concussion and resulted in the officials ejecting Kinchens from the game.

Both the hit and its fallout sparked intense reaction via social media, with some arguing that the NFL should go further and suspend Kinchens. However, there were several media members, among others, who felt that the Rams safety made a football play and did not even deserve the ejection.

Several Media Members Felt NFL Went too Far by Ejecting Rams Safety Kam Kinchens

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic was among those who felt the referees went too far by kicking Kinchens out of the contest.

It's obviously a big hit but I can't make sense of this being ejection-worthy https://t.co/cmnOMaVX2l — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 26, 2026

“It’s obviously a big hit, but I can’t make sense of this being ejection worthy,” Jones captioned his repost of a video of the play in question.

Former Super Bowl champion defensive back Jason McCourty, now an analyst with ESPN, had an even more impassioned reaction against the league’s decision.

“Damn that’s the hit that the NFL believes warrants an ejection???” he wrote on X. “That’s bull💩!!! A flag is one thing but ejections I believe need to be held for egregious acts and that was a football hit.”

Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports was more concise in his objection to Kinchen’s suspension, but adamant all the same.

“Ejecting Kam Kinchens for this is ridiculous,” Forness posted.

Christian Watson May Miss Time for Packers Team That Must Start Winning Again

There were, of course, plenty of opinions to the contrary. However, it appeared that the majority of analysts and reporters who commented felt that while the play may have warranted a flag, it fell short of being worthy of an ejection.

The league will decide in the coming days whether to fine Kinchens for the hit, and it is possible the Office of Gameday Accountability will also consider a suspension.

Meanwhile, Watson may miss time due to the concussion. Green Bay does not play again until 11 days from now against the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, December 6. That bodes better for the Packers’ most talented pass-catcher than a regular week would, though it is still no guarantee that Watson will be back on the field in time for what is definitely a must-win road game.

Green Bay’s playoff chances dipped to 23 percent with the loss in L.A. on Wednesday night, and Micah Parsons suggested that the Packers may need to win out over their final six contests if they hope to earn a spot in the playoffs.