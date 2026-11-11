Packers OC Makes Declaration on Watson, Golden Before Vikings Game

The Green Bay Packers have aimed to build a passing attack with more than one dangerous wide receiver for years.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich believes they now have two legitimate No. 1 options.

After Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 335 receiving yards in Sunday’s 45-27 win over the New England Patriots, Stenavich made his feelings clear.

“I feel like we’ve got two No. 1’s for sure,” Stenavich told reporters Tuesday.

The statement followed one of the most productive games by a receiving duo in franchise history.

Watson caught seven passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Golden added 10 receptions for 164 yards and a score.

Both set career highs in receiving yards.

Quarterback Jordan Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Most of that damage came through his top two receivers.

Stenavich sees more than production in their partnership.

Packers OC Praises Christian Watson, Matthew Golden’s Chemistry

The Packers aren’t asking Watson and Golden to compete for the top spot.

According to Stenavich, their willingness to celebrate each other’s success has helped the offense.

Watson has become a leader in the receiving room. Golden, meanwhile, has brought explosive plays and a growing connection with Love.

Stenavich lauded Watson for never complaining about targets. He also pointed to the way Golden responds when his teammate scores.

The coordinator said the receivers “feed off each other,” describing their relationship as a strength of the offense.

That showed against New England.

Golden caught six passes for 126 yards in the first quarter alone. Watson later broke free for several long gains, including a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

According to Packers.com, the pair became Green Bay’s first receiving duo since Don Hutson and Andy Uram in 1942 to each record at least 150 yards and a touchdown in the same game.

Packers’ Receivers Have NFC North Clash Ahead

Green Bay improved to 6-3 with its victory over New England.

The next challenge comes Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota defeated the Packers 39-22 in Week 1, despite a strong performance from both receivers.

Watson caught six passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in that meeting. Golden added six receptions for 95 yards.

The rematch gives Green Bay a chance to reverse that outcome and boost its position in the NFC North.

The Packers will also be without running back Josh Jacobs, who is expected to miss time following surgery on a broken finger, leaving more of the offensive burden on Love and his receivers.

The question is no longer whether Green Bay has a No. 1 wideout for Stenavich.

It’s how to use both of them.