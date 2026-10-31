Packers Get NFL Ruling on Tucker Kraft-Brian Branch Collision

The Green Bay Packers have encountered a ruling from the NFL regarding a controversial hit on tight end Tucker Kraft during their recent loss to the Detroit Lions.

The league has fined Lions safety Brian Branch $23,882 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a helmet-to-helmet collision with Kraft during the first quarter of Detroit’s 20-17 victory on Oct. 25.

The punishment was confirmed in the NFL’s official accountability report Saturday, Oct. 31, with the league identifying impermissible use of the helmet as the reason for the fine.

The incident occurred with 3:39 remaining in the opening quarter, although officials did not penalize Branch during the game.

NFL Fines Brian Branch for Hit on Packers’ Tucker Kraft

Branch’s $23,882 punishment is a notable incident following a matchup in which several officiating decisions became major talking points.

According to the NFL’s disciplinary report, the Lions defensive back violated the league’s rules governing helmet use during his collision with Kraft.

The fine is eye-catching because the hit went unpunished during the contest itself.

The Packers’ official website highlighted the missed call in its postgame coverage, noting that officials allowed considerable physicality between the teams despite what appeared to be helmet-to-helmet contact involving Branch and Kraft.

The NFL’s subsequent disciplinary action confirms that the league determined Branch’s conduct warranted a financial penalty, even though no flag flew at the time.

Under the league’s 2026 fine schedule, $23,882 is the standard amount for a first offense involving impermissible helmet use or launching.

The incident also adds to Branch’s disciplinary history.

As Pride of Detroit noted, Branch previously accumulated 15 fines, including five related to impermissible helmet use and two involving hits on defenseless receivers.

Branch was also ejected from a game against Green Bay in 2024 following a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Packers’ Loss to Lions Produces More NFL Fines

Branch wasn’t the only player disciplined for his conduct during the Packers-Lions matchup.

Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes received an $11,941 fine for a late hit in the fourth quarter, while Green Bay cornerback Brandon Cisse had a $9,459 one for taunting.

Those punishments were a part of the same Saturday disciplinary report that revealed Branch’s fine.

The developments follow an especially frustrating afternoon for Green Bay, which accumulated eight penalties for 81 yards during the narrow defeat.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney also faced consequences for his reaction to the officiating.

The NFL fined McKinney $25,000 for criticizing officials after the game.

Green Bay had questioned several decisions made by referee Alex Moore’s crew, including an unnecessary roughness penalty against defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and an intentional grounding call against quarterback Jordan Love.

For the Packers, the announcement falls into place after they rebounded from the Detroit loss with a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.