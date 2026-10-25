Packers Linked to Blockbuster $44 Million RB Trade Amid Josh Jacobs Uncertainty

The Green Bay Packers are set to get running back Josh Jacobs back after a stint on the commissioner’s exempt list following his arrest earlier this year for a domestic dispute.

Jacobs’ return is a welcome addition for a Packers run game that has struggled through the first six weeks of the season, averaging a league-low 59.8 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry.

MarShawn Lloyd (122 yards, 2 touchdowns), Kaleb Johnson (104 yards), and Chris Brooks (70 yards) have strung together lackluster performances in Jacobs’ absence, putting more pressure on quarterback Jordan Love to carry the offense until Jacobs was cleared to return.

But there’s been some speculation that even though Jacobs is about to make his season debut against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, his future with the Packers could be in Jeopardy. Because of that uncertainty, former Pro Bowl quarterback turned CBS analyst Russell Wilson thinks the team should explore a trade for a younger, better replacement.

Packers Urged to Trade for Jonathan Taylor

Despite the rumors of a looming fire sale for the Indianapolis Colts after firing general manager Chris Ballard, Wilson stated he would hold onto star running back Jonathan Taylor.

But if the Colts were listening to offers for the Pro Bowl running back, Wilson says the Packers should at least consider making a deal for the former NFL rushing champ.

“Jonathan Taylor — I’m not trading him because he’s my best player and I need this guy for the long-term,” Wilson stated. “I think this guy can play for the next five, six, seven, eight years and dominate. Here’s the piece though: who’s going to trade for Jonathan Taylor? A lot of people want him. To me, the interesting team here, if I’m the Green Bay Packers, listen, I don’t know how Josh Jacobs is going to come back.

“But to have a 1-2 punch like that — imagine both of them. If I’m trying to win the Super Bowl, if I’m trying to take this Packers team and give Jordan Love somebody else, I’m just saying that 1-2 punch would be [top tier]. And guess what, he’s a Wisconsin guy. That feeling for Jonathan Taylor could be interesting.”

Through six games, Taylor has been one of the top RBs in the NFL.

He’s tied for the second-most rushing TDs (7), and he ranks second in the league in carries (122), ,sixth in rushing yards (492), and fourth in first-down runs (30).

Packers Could Have Some Competition for Taylor

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are among several teams that are expected to inquire about Taylor.

But the 27-year-old running back, who signed a $44 million contract with Indianapolis back in early August, is a hot commodity and several other contending teams have RB issues that he could fix.

The Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings were also named as potential suitors — and all have a glaring need for an experienced workhorse tailback.

Green Bay’s situation could also be considered more dire than the others. Denver has options with JK Dobbins, R.J. Harvey, and Jonah Coleman. Seattle is about to get Zach Charbonnet back likely next week, and rookie Jadarian Price later in the season.

Minnesota just got Jordan Mason back off IR, and he and Aaron Jones could form a solid 1-2 punch if both remain healthy.

But there’s a possibility Green Bay could lose Jacobs later in the year. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that the Jacobs situation is permanently resolved. The NFL could take further discipline as the league’s personal-conduct investigation remains ongoing.