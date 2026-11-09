Packers’ Jordan Love Sends Clear Message on Matt LaFleur’s Aggressive Call

The Green Bay Packers had a comfortable lead over the New England Patriots, but head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t ready to ease off.

Quarterback Jordan Love was glad his coach kept attacking.

Green Bay held a 34-14 lead late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 45-27 win when the Packers recovered a Patriots fumble.

LaFleur then called a deep pass to Christian Watson, who hauled in a 39-yard touchdown to put the game further out of reach.

Jordan Love Praises Matt LaFleur for Aggressive Play-Calling

Love made his feelings about the decision clear afterward.

“I love being aggressive. I love the way Matt [LaFleur] called the game tonight,” Love said during his New England Patriots on November 8.

The quarterback explained that the play worked well against New England’s coverage. Watson beat the defense downfield, and Love delivered the ball for his third touchdown pass.

Love credited LaFleur for trusting his players rather than protecting the 20-point lead.

The touchdown stretched Green Bay’s advantage to 40-14. Love then ran in the two-point conversion to make it a 28-point game.

LaFleur shared a similar view when reporters asked why he kept attacking.

The Packers coach said he didn’t believe his team could afford to relax against a talented opponent, even with such a commanding lead.

LaFleur also admitted he was reluctant to remove his starters too early. He recalled a previous game in Dallas that left him wary of letting an opponent back into contention.

Christian Watson’s Career Night Gives Packers Another Weapon

Watson finished with seven catches for a career-high 171 yards and one touchdown. His 39-yard score was his seventh touchdown reception of the season.

Fellow wide receiver Matthew Golden caught 10 passes for 164 yards and a score, giving Green Bay two receivers with at least 150 yards in the same game.

According to NBC Sports, it marked just the fourth time in Packers history that two receivers had reached that milestone together.

Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing score as Green Bay improved to 6-3.

The quarterback also reached 100 career touchdown passes on a first-quarter throw to Golden.

LaFleur lauded Love’s accuracy and decision-making afterward. He said his quarterback had turned tricky downfield throws into routine completions.

The coach even agreed with a reporter’s take that Love was playing like an MVP candidate.

Love, on the other hand, credited his receivers and offensive line for giving him opportunities to attack.

The Packers will have another chance to boost their passing game further when they host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Green Bay has won two straight games, and Love wants that momentum to continue.