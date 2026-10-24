Packers Make Major Josh Jacobs Decision Ahead of Lions Showdown

The Green Bay Packers have made the biggest roster decision of the year ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay has officially activated star running back Josh Jacobs, who is expected to make his season debut against Detroit on Oct. 25.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the development Saturday, providing clarity on the three-time Pro Bowler’s status after weeks of unsureness.

“Packers activated RB Josh Jacobs and he is expected to play Sunday at Detroit,” Schefter wrote.

The decision represents a potentially massive boost for a Green Bay offense that has struggled mightily to establish its rushing attack.

And it comes after Jacobs missed the Packers’ first six games while on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Packers Activate Jacobs After Lengthy Absence

Jacobs was removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Monday, Oct. 19, allowing him to return to practice for the first time during the regular season.

The 28-year-old had been placed on the list Aug. 30 following a May domestic incident that resulted in criminal charges.

Jacobs pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. The NFL’s investigation under its personal conduct policy is ongoing, meaning additional discipline is still possible.

Nevertheless, Jacobs’ return to the active roster brings an end to the unknown surrounding his playing status.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had previously expressed optimism about the running back’s conditioning, although he acknowledged that Jacobs would need time to reacclimate to football activities.

“We feel like he’s in a pretty good spot,” LaFleur said Monday, according to Packers.com. “He’s been training, but he’s missed the exposure to football.”

The coach also offered a tantalizing take on what Jacobs might bring to Green Bay’s offense.

“He’s an elite-level back. He’s certainly not going to hurt it,” LaFleur said. “I think he can provide a spark.”

Jacobs participated in practice during the week, and LaFleur indicated Friday that the veteran had demonstrated what was necessary to return against Detroit.

Saturday’s activation is the strongest indication yet that Green Bay will welcome back its big-time offensive stalwart.

Jacobs’ Return Offers Packers Significant Offensive Boost

Green Bay’s rushing production has been a glaring weakness through six games.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Packers rank last in the NFL with just 59.8 rushing yards per game, according to the team’s official website.

Their 2.9 yards per carry also clarify the difficulty LaFleur’s offense has encountered on the ground.

In Jacobs’ absence, Green Bay has leaned on a committee featuring MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr..

But none has replicated the production or reliability Jacobs has nailed down throughout his NFL career.

During the 2025 campaign, Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns across 15 games. He also caught 36 passes for 282 yards and another score, according to NFL.com.

A year earlier, the former Alabama standout accumulated 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during his first season with Green Bay.

That pedigree brings a lot of optimism as the Packers prepare for a consequential divisional matchup.

Quarterback Jordan Love has shouldered a great deal of offensive responsibility this season, and restoring a credible rushing threat could make the passing game more dangerous.

Nevertheless, expectations should be tempered since Jacobs was sidelined for a while and Green Bay’s run blocking has been inconsistent.

Whether the veteran can quickly handle a solid workload is unclear.