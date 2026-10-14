Packers’ Josh Jacobs Saga Drags On With Latest Legal News

The waiting game surrounding Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs keeps stretching further, and the latest development doesn’t mark an end in sight.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday that the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department completed its review of records tied to Jacobs’ case and determined that “certain records could be released with appropriate redactions.”

Those records won’t be released immediately, however. Attorneys representing one or more people involved in the case have objected and indicated they intend to seek court intervention to prevent disclosure.

A process that appeared to be moving closer to a conclusion has, therefore, hit another delay — one that matters to Jacobs, lovers of the Packers and an NFL investigation that has kept the veteran running back off the field.

Police Records Put on Hold Again

WBAY reported Tuesday that Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas informed the outlet the department is temporarily withholding the requested records while the latest legal challenge plays out.

Police notified the people involved on Oct. 5 that some records could release with redactions.

Attorneys subsequently objected and indicated they would seek judicial orders restraining disclosure.

The department emphasized that the public-records request hasn’ been denied. The release faces delay during the required waiting period and possible court proceedings.

The latest twist comes less than three weeks after Brown County Judge Marc Hammer denied a request from Jacobs’ former girlfriend to permanently seal evidence connected to the case. Hammer lifted a temporary seal and left the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department to determine what should be released under Wisconsin’s public-records law.

The requested material includes investigative records and camera footage stemming from the May 23 incident at Jacobs’ home. According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage from a garage camera system corroborated portions of the woman’s statement to police.

Jacobs pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. He had to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs on the battery charge. The criminal-damage charge can go away after one year if he satisfies conditions that include counseling, supervision, restitution and staying out of trouble.

Packers Waiting on NFL Decision

Jacobs sites on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list while the league reviews the matter under its personal conduct policy.

That designation prevents him from practicing or playing while allowing him to continue receiving his salary. The NFL has reportedly sought access to video from the May incident as part of its investigation, meaning the fight over releasing the records could prolong the uncertainty.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Green Bay still had no update on Jacobs’ status. Packers.com also noted that LaFleur had “no update” as the team began preparing for its Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jacobs has already missed Green Bay’s first five games. He entered 2026 after rushing for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, following a 1,329-yard, 15-touchdown debut campaign with the Packers in 2024.

His criminal case has reached the plea-agreement stage, but the dispute surrounding access to its evidence continues.