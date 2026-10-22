Packers Get Good Injury News on Explosive WR Duo Before Lions Game

The Green Bay Packers have collected an promising injury update on two of their most explosive offensive weapons.

Despite Christian Watson and Matthew Golden appearing on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions, head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t expressing concern about either wide receiver.

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Paul Bretl reported Thursday, Oct. 22, that LaFleur sees no reason to worry about Watson or Golden’s availability for the October 25 matchup.

“LaFleur says there is no concern about Watson or Golden’s status for Sunday’s game,” Bretl wrote.

That’s a reassuring occurence for a Green Bay offense that has leaned heavily on its passing attack during a three-game winning streak.

The two receivers have combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards through six games, a formidable pair of downfield targets for quarterback Jordan Love.

LaFleur Addresses Injuries to Watson and Golden

The Packers’ initial injury report on Wednesday, Oct. 21, raised questions about the availability of their top two receivers.

Watson was listed with an ankle injury, while Golden appeared with a shoulder issue. Both were estimated limited participants as Green Bay conducted a walkthrough rather than a full practice.

Their inclusion was particularly notable because neither player appeared on the previous week’s injury report.

However, LaFleur’s Thursday comments suggest the injuries aren’t expected to jeopardize their availability against Detroit.

That’s meaningful considering what both have contributed to Green Bay’s offense.

Per the Packers’ official statistics, Watson leads the team with 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 29 receptions. Golden has added 501 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches.

Combined, the tandem has produced 1,039 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through six games.

Watson has averaged an impressive 18.6 yards per reception, while Golden is averaging 16.7 yards per catch.

Those numbers illustrate how dependent Green Bay has become on its ability to stretch defenses vertically.

The team’s injury concerns extend beyond those two receivers, however. Love was also listed as limited Wednesday because of a back injury, while fellow wideout Savion Williams appeared with an ankle injury.

LaFleur’s reassurance about Watson and Golden doesn’t constitute official clearance for Sunday. The Packers still have to release their final injury designations Friday.

Packers’ Explosive Duo Presents Major Challenge for Lions

The importance of having both receivers available becomes even clearer when considering what Detroit is preparing to defend.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already identified Watson and Golden as significant threats in Green Bay’s downfield passing attack.

Via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, Campbell praised Love’s ability to create explosive plays and highlighted the problems Watson and Golden can present to opposing secondaries.

Detroit has good reason to be concerned.

Love leads the NFL with 988 passing yards on throws traveling at least 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, according to Next Gen Stats figures cited by NFL.com.

His 32 attempts on passes traveling at least 20 air yards also lead the league.

Those numbers help explain why keeping Watson and Golden healthy is so important.

Without either receiver, Green Bay would lose a significant piece of the vertical passing attack that has helped the team recover from a 1-2 start.

There’s also the potential return of running back Josh Jacobs, who resumed practicing this week after being removed from the commissioner’s exempt list.

LaFleur has declined to guarantee Jacobs will play, leaving some uncertainty surrounding Green Bay’s backfield.

But the outlook for his leading receivers is considerably more encouraging.

With the Packers visiting Detroit at Ford Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, LaFleur’s latest update suggests Green Bay should have its top two passing-game weapons available for a pivotal divisional matchup.