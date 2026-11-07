Packers’ Potential Trade for Eagles Defender Gets New Twist Before Deadline

The Green Bay Packers could strengthen their defensive line ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but one potential acquisition is proving difficult to land.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has emerged as an intriguing option for Green Bay, which has struggled with injuries along its defensive front.

However, new reporting suggests the Packers might need to offer more than initially anticipated to acquire the 25-year-old defender.

And Philadelphia apparently isn’t eager to part ways with him.

Packers’ Potential Trade for Moro Ojomo Faces Complications

The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman explored Green Bay’s trade possibilities Friday, Nov. 6, identifying Ojomo as a potential solution to the team’s defensive line concerns.

Schneidman participated in a mock trade deadline exercise, offering a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for the Eagles defender.

However, Philadelphia’s beat reporters rejected the hypothetical offer and instead accepted a third-round selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The exercise suggests Green Bay could face significant competition if general manager Brian Gutekunst pursues Ojomo.

The defensive tackle has generated 18 pressures through eight games, according to TruMedia, tying him for 15th among interior defensive linemen.

For comparison, Packers defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks have combined for 17 pressures this season.

Ojomo recorded six sacks in 2025, demonstrating his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

His production would provide Green Bay with another dependable interior presence as the team prepares for a potential playoff push.

Eagles Reportedly Reluctant to Trade Moro Ojomo

Landing Ojomo could prove more challenging than simply improving the draft-pick compensation.

Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported Friday that Philadelphia has rejected trade inquiries for the defensive tackle.

Breer indicated that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hopes to sign Ojomo to a long-term extension, despite the team’s existing investments in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

That stance complicates Green Bay’s chances of acquiring him before the Nov. 10 deadline.

The Packers have legitimate reasons to explore the market.

Veteran Javon Hargrave is out for the season, while Warren Brinson remains on injured reserve without a clear timetable for his return.

Green Bay ranks 15th against the run, allowing 110.9 yards per game.

Ojomo could address that need while providing additional interior pressure once Micah Parsons returns.

Still, Philadelphia’s apparent determination to retain him presents a major obstacle.

The Packers must decide whether Ojomo is worth an aggressive offer or whether a less expensive defensive tackle makes more sense.