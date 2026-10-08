Packers Promote 4.37-Speed Former Browns RB Ahead of Bears Game

The Green Bay Packers supplemented their backfield Thursday as questions remain around Chris Brooks’ availability for Week 5.

Green Bay signed Pierre Strong Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced on October 8. The Packers also signed rookie linebacker Jack Dingle to the practice squad.

Strong, a 5-foot-11, 207-pound running back, gives Green Bay an experienced reserve ahead of Sunday’s rivalry game against the Chicago Bears.

His promotion comes as Brooks continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered in the Packers’ 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brooks didn’t participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday, per the Packers’ official injury report, leaving his status undetermined as of now.

Strong Brings NFL Experience to Packers Backfield

Strong has been in Green Bay’s system since September 2025, but he hasn’t recorded an offensive snap for the Packers in a regular-season game.

The former South Dakota State standout was elevated from the practice squad three times in 2025. He was inactive twice and dressed without playing once, according to Green Bay’s announcement.

Still, Strong arrives on the active roster with more NFL experience than a typical practice-squad promotion.

The New England Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 127 overall. Strong spent his rookie season in New England before playing the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Across 46 career games, including one start, Strong has rushed 99 times for 499 yards and two touchdowns. His 5.0-yard career rushing average stands out despite the limited workload. He has also caught 26 passes for 193 yards.

Strong brings additional value on special teams. He owns 24 career kickoff returns for 570 yards, an average of 23.8 yards per return.

During the 2026 preseason, Strong flashed that ability with a 68-yard kickoff return against the Denver Broncos. Green Bay released him during final roster cuts before bringing him back on the practice squad Aug. 31.

Brooks Injury Opens Door for Strong Jr.

Strong’s promotion comes at a notable time for a Packers backfield dealing with issues.

Brooks has handled 11 carries for 40 yards this season while also contributing in the passing game and on special teams. He succumbed to an ankle injury against Tampa Bay following 30 rushing yards on four attempts, including a 27-yard gain.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the week, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, that Brooks was undergoing additional testing on the ankle. Two consecutive missed practices make Strong’s addition especially relevant heading into the divisional matchup with Chicago.

Green Bay also has MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson available in the backfield, while running back Damon Bankston was brought back to the practice squad earlier this week.

Strong’s combination of NFL experience, speed and return ability gives the Packers another option if Brooks cannot play. He also has familiarity with the offense after spending more than a year in Green Bay.

The Packers made one other move Thursday, signing Dingle to the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 232-pound rookie originally joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May before being released following training camp.

For Strong, the transaction represents his first permanent spot on Green Bay’s active roster after his temporary elevations last season.

With Brooks’ status unresolved, he could soon have an opportunity to make his Packers regular-season debut.