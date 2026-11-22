The Green Bay Packers have no game Sunday.

They still have work to do.

Green Bay is practicing through its bye weekend because its next game arrives Wednesday night. The Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25 in the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve window on Netflix.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert pointed out the consequence on X on Nov. 22. An open Sunday on the schedule does not give Green Bay a normal weekend away.

“Consequence of the NFL’s expanding game schedule,” Seifert wrote. “Packers are on their bye but return to play in the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve slot on Wednesday night (vs Rams on Netflix), so they are practicing through their bye weekend.”

Consequence of the NFL’s expanding game schedule. Packers are on their bye but return to play in the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve slot on Wednesday night (vs Rams on Netflix), so they are practicing through their bye weekend. https://t.co/egU84f99MI — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 22, 2026

The arrangement changes when players get their extended break. Green Bay will take four consecutive days off following the Rams game, according to the team’s website.

Why the Packers Are Practicing During Their Bye Weekend

A Wednesday kickoff moves the preparation schedule forward. By the time most teams finish their Sunday games, Green Bay will be three days from playing at SoFi Stadium.

Packers.com editor Mike Spofford outlined the team’s plans in his Nov. 18 chat. Players would reconvene Friday and begin preparing for Los Angeles before flying west Tuesday, putting the weekend in the middle of the team’s workweek.

Sunday serves as a practice day while the rest of the league plays out Week 11.

There’s an explanation for the delayed time off, too. In a separate Insider Inbox column, Spofford reported that Green Bay received players’ union clearance to move its four-day break until after Wednesday’s game.

Players will get the full Thanksgiving weekend off under that arrangement. The unusual schedule splits their time away around the Rams matchup.

Packers’ Rams Matchup Marks Rare Wednesday Appearance

The game begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Netflix. It will mark just the second Wednesday game in Packers history, according to Green Bay’s announcement.

The first came Sept. 28, 1938, against the Chicago Cardinals in Buffalo. Nearly nine decades later, Green Bay returns to that weekday on a national holiday stage.

The calendar leaves room to recover afterward. The Packers’ next scheduled game is Dec. 6 at the New Orleans Saints, 11 days after their visit to Los Angeles.

That gap gives Green Bay a period without a game before December football begins.

As of now, though, the Packers have a road trip to prepare for, as their bye Sunday comes with a practice schedule.

The longer Thanksgiving break must wait until the work in Los Angeles is done.