Getting Intel? Packers Sign Safety Who Patriots Released in August

The Green Bay Packers have signed a former New England Patriots safety just days before the teams square off in Week 9.

Green Bay added John Saunders Jr. to its practice squad on Tuesday, Nov. 3, giving the defensive back a new opportunity ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Packers announced the signing alongside the additions of linebacker D.J. Johnson and quarterback Cam Miller. The team also released safety Kahlef Hailassie from its practice squad.

Saunders, who spent part of the 2025 season on New England’s active roster, will wear No. 35 for the Packers.

Packers Sign John Saunders Jr. Ahead of Patriots Matchup

Saunders’ arrival comes less than a year after the Patriots acquired him during a series of significant roster changes.

New England signed Saunders to its 53-man roster from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad on Oct. 30, 2025.

The move coincided with the Patriots trading veteran safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening an opportunity for the undrafted rookie.

Saunders remained on New England’s active roster for less than three weeks, although he never saw regular-season game action.

According to the Packers’ announcement, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound defender was inactive for two games and dressed without playing in another.

The Patriots subsequently released Saunders on Nov. 17 before bringing him back to their practice squad two days later.

He finished the 2025 season with New England but was released following the team’s 2026 training camp.

Saunders has since spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, making Green Bay his fifth NFL organization since entering the league in 2025.

His familiarity with New England adds an intriguing element to Sunday’s matchup, although the Packers have not added him to their active roster.

Green Bay enters the contest with a 5-3 record after defeating the Carolina Panthers 27-19 on Oct. 29.

The Patriots are also 5-3 following their 24-19 comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1.

John Saunders Jr. Brings Legitimate College Production to Packers

Although Saunders has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, his college production offers a reason for Green Bay to evaluate the defensive back.

The former Ole Miss standout originally signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025.

Before entering the NFL, Saunders established himself as a productive defensive playmaker across stops at Miami (Ohio) and Mississippi.

He finished his collegiate career with 11 interceptions in 49 games, according to the Patriots’ announcement following his initial signing.

Saunders was particularly effective during his final season at Ole Miss in 2024.

He recorded 47 tackles, three interceptions and four forced fumbles, leading the SEC with seven combined takeaways.

The safety also earned second-team All-SEC recognition from College Football Network, per his Ole Miss player biography.

Despite those accomplishments, Saunders went unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He now joins a Green Bay organization looking to build depth in its secondary (and maybe get some tips on the Patriots).