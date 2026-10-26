Trey Smack Speaks Out After Worst Game of NFL Career

The Green Bay Packers had high hopes for the former Florida kicker after taking him in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In many ways, they still do according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Although the rookie’s job is safe, per the head coach, that has still not shielded Smack from an array of criticism online calling for the team to replace him.

Following a game in which Smack missed kicks from the 26 and the 35 yard line (albeit the latter of which was partially blocked by edge rusher D.J. Wonnum), the 23-year old faced considerable scrutiny that was only muted by very questionable officiating in the fourth quarter of the game dominating the post-game conversation.

Speaking after the game, Smack shared his thoughts about his performance and took accountability for his role in the team falling to 4-3 on the season.

Trey Smack Takes ‘Accountability’ For Contribution to Loss

“It’s a rough loss. I take accountability for my actions.” Smack said after the loss, per Rob Demovsky. “And I think that’s the biggest thing in this game is take accountability for your mistakes.”

Smack then added in a comment that either hinted towards his security in his position, or perhaps a broader mindset that bad days happen and one has to move on.

“The sun rises every morning and it’s not going to stop for me.”

Trey Smack Having a Tough Start to His Rookie Season

Had the Maryland native been having a perfect start to the season, this one game would likely not have been an issue. But Smack had already missed three field goals prior to the Lions game; two against the blowout win against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and one in the blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

Smack ranks joint-28th out of 32 kickers by field goal percentage in the league this season after Week 7 at 68.8%, with only two kickers on an NFL active roster – the Saints’ Daniel Carlson and the 49ers‘ Eddy Pineiro – having performed worse in 2026.

It was – and indeed remains – unlikely that the Packers would give up on a sixth round kicker; a fairly high draft pick for the position; after one bad game and a slightly rough start to the season. But certainly if this continues for broad stretches of the season, Green Bay could target another addition in 2027.