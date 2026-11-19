The Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson appear destined for a breakup, and it remains to be seen how much the former No. 4 overall pick will play before that inevitable conclusion arrives.

But apparently, the Colts already have a plan to use him. They just aren’t calling upon it.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote a fascinating look at the Richardson situation on Thursday, ahead of the Colts’ Thursday Night Football clash with the Houston Texans.

The whole article is worth a read, but one part that stood out was what he said about the Colts’ playbook and the plays they have in there specifically for Richardson.

Anthony Richardson Package

Holder writes that the Colts actually have a specific section of their playbook with plays that can plug Richardson in for specialty moments.

Because he has a strong arm and impressive legs, Richardson could almost be used in a Taysom Hill-like manner.

The Colts, though, haven’t actually used those plays this season. The only time Richardson has played was in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Jaguars.

“The Colts have at least considered it,” Holder writes. “Richardson, according to multiple sources, currently has a package of plays in the playbook. But the Colts have yet to dust it off. If his exploits against Colts defenders in practice are any indication, perhaps they should.”

Holder’s story quotes multiple Indianapolis defensive players who are amazed by what Richardson does on the scout team.

The Colts apparently aren’t in any hurry to let Richardson show what he can do in games.

Contract Complication

Richardson’s contract isn’t helping matters here.

As is well known at this point, he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the year.

The Colts might actually be avoiding playing him so there are no confusing conversations about potentially extending him.

Imagine Indy playing Richardson down the stretch and having him look as good as he ever has. Then what?

If the Colts are truly intent on moving on from Richardson, then keeping him on the bench is reasonable enough, even if it simply means Daniel Jones has to keep playing and struggling.