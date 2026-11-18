The Indianapolis Colts have another decision to make with Sauce Gardner. The cornerback is questionable with a calf injury for Thursday night, and he has dealt with trouble in the same calf before. Indianapolis sits at 3-7, which complicates the decision about how quickly to bring him back. One Colts reporter thinks the team should consider taking Gardner out of the lineup for an extended stretch.

The Colts paid a hefty price to acquire Gardner in 2025. They made that trade with his future in Indianapolis in mind. That gives the team plenty to weigh as it decides how to handle his latest injury. The immediate question is whether Gardner can play. The bigger one is whether the Colts should give him more time.

Jake Arthur Recommends Colts Put Sauce Gardner on Injured Reserve

ColtsRoundtable’s Jake Arthur highlighted Gardner’s injury history while discussing his questionable designation. Arthur pointed out that this is the third injury to the same calf in a year. That led him to suggest a move that would keep Gardner out beyond this week.

“CB Sauce Gardner (calf) is questionable. While this current calf injury may not be enough to declare him out already, it’s the third injury to the same calf in a year. I’d probably put him on IR, but that’s me.”

Arthur’s concern is that Gardner could sustain a more serious injury if he keeps trying to play through trouble with the calf. His recommendation goes beyond giving the cornerback a week off. A move to Injured Reserve (IR) would take Gardner out of the weekly lineup discussion and give him a longer stretch to recover.

The Colts still have to lean on what their medical staff sees. Gardner’s questionable designation leaves open the possibility that he could play this week. Indianapolis can also give him a game off and reassess. The repeated injuries are what make Arthur think the team should go a step further.

Indianapolis’ 3-7 Record Complicates Sauce Gardner Decision

The Colts still have games to win, and Gardner helps them do that when he’s healthy. Sitting him would leave the defense without one of its most important players. There’s a real cost to losing him for several weeks, especially if Indianapolis still believes it can make something of the season.

Then there’s the reason the Colts made the trade in the first place. They paid a significant price to add a cornerback who could lead their secondary for years. At 3-7, they have to weigh what Gardner can give them over the next few games against what another setback could mean for him moving forward.

Much depends on how Gardner progresses. If the calf continues to give him trouble, Indianapolis may have to consider shutting him down for the rest of the season. The team can make that call as it learns more about his recovery.

For now, Arthur’s recommendation puts a fair question in front of the Colts. How much do they stand to gain by getting Gardner back on the field as soon as possible?