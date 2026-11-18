The Indianapolis Colts have sent a message on the field with Seth McGowan, and while actions speak louder than words, head coach Shane Steichen recently shared his thoughts on the RB depth chart, too.

It’s been a surprise pretty much any time the seventh-round rookie has been on the field over highly paid superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

Of course, running backs need breathers, and so Taylor is certainly allowed to go to the sideline.

And in recent weeks, Taylor was in trade rumors, which might’ve explained some of McGowan’s workload.

But then in Week 10, after Taylor was officially not traded, McGowan matched Taylor with 12 carries apiece against the Dolphins — and it was McGowan who got the 1-yard rushing touchdown.

It sets up a fascinating narrative to watch on a short week. The Colts play the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 11, and there’s a chance McGowan again rivals Taylor in workload.

Shane Steichen on Seth McGowan

Steichen was asked this week about why McGowan is playing as much as Taylor, and if it was a plan.

“It’s kind of organically taken place,” Steichen told reporters, via Fox 59.

It really has felt that way. The Colts have given McGowan chances, and he’s seized the opportunities, so they’ve kept giving him more.

“Seeing his skillset in camp, (we) felt good about that,” Steichen said.

McGowan wasn’t even necessarily the favorite to be the backup this season. The Colts still had 2025 fifth-rounder D.J. Giddens. But the 2026 seventh-rounder won out.

“When we watched his tape at Kentucky, you saw it on tape,” Steichen said this week. “And then to get him here in OTAs and just saw the speed and the burst was awesome. He doesn’t take a day for granted.”

Seth McGowan Comments, Too

McGowan spoke to reporters this week as well, and he shared that from the outset, it’s been awesome for him to work with Taylor.

“Yeah, that’s the biggest blessing I could have asked for,’’ McGowan said. “I always knew that it was a phenomenal situation when I got drafted here. JT has become like a big brother to me. He’s obviously one of the greatest of all time, but at the same time, such a humble guy. I couldn’t have asked for a better vet and a friend in the room.’’

The Colts hadn’t found a worthy partner for Taylor in recent years.

In McGowan, it appears they have one.