The Indianapolis Colts managed to stop the bleeding amid what had been a horrid stretch for the team when they picked up a 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. It wasn’t a pretty win by any stretch of the imagination, but the Colts did just enough to get past a Dolphins team that featured Kyle McCord under center for the first start of his career.

Now, Indianapolis will be subjected to a quick turnaround, as it will have to square off against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. As if gutting the roster wasn’t bad enough, Indy is dealing with a handful of injuries at key positions ahead of this game. One such spot is cornerback, with the team receiving important injury updates on Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward on Wednesday afternoon.

Charvarius Ward Out, Sauce Gardner Questionable for Colts

The Colts needed to have a strong start to the season in order for this roster to stay intact, but that obviously did not end up happening. Longtime general manager Chris Ballard was fired early in the season, and soon after that, the front office began tearing down the roster in an effort to clean up several of the mistakes he made during his final few years with the team.

Perhaps the most costly move Ballard made saw him part with two first-round picks at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for Gardner, the two-time All-Pro cornerback. Gardner hasn’t exactly been effective for the Colts this year, as quarterbacks are posting a QB rating of 99.0 on throws where he is the closest defender, which is the worst mark of his career.

In some ways, Gardner has been bailed out by Ward, a former Pro Bowler who is enjoying a bounce-back season with Indy. Heading into Week 11, though, both guys are dealing with nagging injuries that threw their respective statuses for the team’s upcoming game up in the air. On Wednesday, Ward was ruled out for this game due to his knee injury, while Gardner was listed as questionable with a calf ailment, despite not practicing at all this week.

Colts Could Be Very Shorthanded at Cornerback in Week 11

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: Sauce Gardner #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Ward has been one of the few bright spots for the Colts this week, so being without him against a high-powered Texans passing attack could lead to a very ugly game. Gardner hasn’t been great, but he is still an upgrade over the options Indianapolis has behind him, so ideally, he’ll be able to find a way to gut out his calf injury on a short week.

Justin Walley, the team’s nickelback, could find himself taking on a bigger role if Gardner joins Ward on the sidelines for this game, with Kenneth Harris and Johnathan Edwards likely to take on more work on the boundary for this game. Indianapolis is only playing for pride at this point, but it could lose that too if Gardner can’t play against a dangerous Houston team, which makes his status well worth watching over the next 24 hours or so.