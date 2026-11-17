Daniel Jones hasn’t built on his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The quarterback was set to have his best passing season in 2025 before his injuries. Now healed and with more knowledge of the offensive system, Jones appears to have taken a step back.

Jones leads the league with 12 interceptions and has fumbled the ball five times this season.

With the season appearing to be a loss and due to poor performances, the Colts could move on from the QB after he signed a two-year, $88 million contract in the offseason.

Needing a solid replacement, one NFL writer drops his ideal candidate for Indy.

Colts Named Landing Spot for 29-Game Starter

Daniel Jones hasn’t lived up to his first-season standard with Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson has been benched numerous times by the Colts. And the AFC South franchise opted to bring back Philip Rivers out of retirement rather than give Riley Leonard an opportunity last season.

If the season continues to go further south, the team will eventually prepare for major roster changes.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report dropped a list of quarterbacks who can start anew in 2027, naming Houston Texans backup Davis Mills for the Colts.

“So much uncertainty currently exists within the Indianapolis Colts organization that it’s impossible to fully understand what the team will want at the quarterback position,” Sobleski wrote. “However, Daniel Jones shouldn’t be viewed as the solution for whoever comes in to lead the team.”