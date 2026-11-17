Daniel Jones hasn’t built on his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.
The quarterback was set to have his best passing season in 2025 before his injuries. Now healed and with more knowledge of the offensive system, Jones appears to have taken a step back.
Jones leads the league with 12 interceptions and has fumbled the ball five times this season.
With the season appearing to be a loss and due to poor performances, the Colts could move on from the QB after he signed a two-year, $88 million contract in the offseason.
Needing a solid replacement, one NFL writer drops his ideal candidate for Indy.
Colts Named Landing Spot for 29-Game Starter
Daniel Jones hasn’t lived up to his first-season standard with Indianapolis. Anthony Richardson has been benched numerous times by the Colts. And the AFC South franchise opted to bring back Philip Rivers out of retirement rather than give Riley Leonard an opportunity last season.
If the season continues to go further south, the team will eventually prepare for major roster changes.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report dropped a list of quarterbacks who can start anew in 2027, naming Houston Texans backup Davis Mills for the Colts.
“So much uncertainty currently exists within the Indianapolis Colts organization that it’s impossible to fully understand what the team will want at the quarterback position,” Sobleski wrote. “However, Daniel Jones shouldn’t be viewed as the solution for whoever comes in to lead the team.”
“Another [coaching] regime will come in and bring their preferences and philosophies. Without knowing exactly who those people will be, the first step is understanding the Colts can release Jones with a June 1 designation and save $38 million next year… Davis Mills’ pending free agency provides an opportunity to swipe a player from a division rival, while adding a 28-year-old option who played well during the last time he led an NFL offense…. Mills is as good of an option as Indianapolis could hope to field in 2027.”
In the games he started, Mills has thrown for 6,697 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. Now behind CJ Stroud, Mills is likely inching to get back on the field.
With around $38 million in potential savings, Davis Mills could land himself a handsome contract as well.
Colts Sticking with Daniel Jones
Despite Daniel Jones 108-yard, two-interception performance in Week 10, the Colts are sticking with the former Duke Blue Devil at QB.
Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the news after the win in Week 10 and affirmed the $88 million player will be the signal caller.
“I always go back and look at the film and make sure, on this play, was it his fault or someone else’s fault? Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward,” Steichen told reporters.”
If anything, Jones is auditioning for his jobs. If he can reverse the course of the season, he will likely get play into his second year of his current contract.
Colts Tabbed Ideal Landing Spot for 45-TD Quarterback