The Indianapolis Colts seemingly refuse to play Anthony Richardson at quarterback over Daniel Jones. Aside from a fourth-quarter cameo in a blowout, A-Rich has remained an unused QB2.

At this point, with the Colts firmly out of the playoff picture and having sold at the trade deadline, Shane Steichen’s continued commitment to Jones has raised plenty of questions.

For whatever the reason, Richardson apparently isn’t the answer. The Colts also haven’t turned to Riley Leonard, their QB3, a second-year player out of Notre Dame.

Maybe they’ll still make a change at some point this season, but for now, Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans is still Jones’ gig.

A new article from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday at least provided a little further insight into what might be going on here.

Why Colts Don’t Start Anthony Richardson

A lot of what Fowler reported has been assumed already, but it’s notable to get concrete reporting on the situation.

This is what Fowler shared in his article on Wednesday:

“Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s loyalty to Daniel Jones might be less about Jones’ poor performance and more about the options behind him. As it was told to me, Steichen simply is not motivated to play Anthony Richardson Sr., the 2023 fourth overall pick who fell out of favor after a strong start to his rookie year. Richardson and No. 3 quarterback Riley Leonard did not have strong training camps in the Colts’ view, and it seems that has carried over. Richardson, a 2027 free agent, badly needs a fresh start elsewhere but appears poised for spot duty in Indy at some point this year, given the team’s 3-7 record and its trading away of four key players before the deadline. But I just don’t see Steichen benching Jones right now unless absolutely necessary.”

It’s obviously been known that Richardson will be a free agent at the end of the year. It sounds like between that fact and the reality that he hasn’t done anything recently to impress Steichen, he’s not being given this opportunity.

Also: A Jonathan Taylor Update

In the same article, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about the split in the backfield between Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan.

“With a Thursday game in Week 11, the Colts thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to lighten Taylor’s Week 10 workload, especially with how well McGowan has played when called upon,” Graziano writes. “It could still be a little more of a split than we’re used to seeing with Taylor, but with a division opponent on tap this week — and moving forward — I’d expect Indy to lean on the star RB for whom it turned down offers at the deadline.”

Taylor and McGowan had the same number of carries in Week 10, but it doesn’t sound like Graziano expects that to be true in Week 11.