The Indianapolis Colts gave Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan the same number of carries in their Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It was the first time this season that the seventh-round rookie McGowan had totally caught up to Taylor in terms of workload.

McGowan had been getting closer, particularly as Taylor was involved in trade rumors, but it’s unlikely that many thought they’d actually have a 50-50 split like that.

It’s been earned by McGowan, for sure, and he even got the chance and converted on a 1-yard touchdown run during the Week 10 victory.

It’s a quick turnaround for the running backs, though, and will bear watching closely when the Colts take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 11.

The Texans’ defense is formidable, and the overmatched Colts’ best chance of sticking in the game will likely be to run the football effectively.

How do they plan on doing that? At least one reporter is suggesting the workload will shift back in Taylor’s direction for this one.

Jonathan Taylor Plan

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in a new article on Wednesday, through the lens of fantasy football decision-making, that Taylor is looking at a bigger workload on Thursday night.

This was Graziano’s take on the situation:

“Don’t be afraid of starting Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night against the Texans. There was an alarming workload split between him and Seth McGowan in Sunday’s game against Miami, the first game since a very fraught trade deadline passed with Taylor still in Indianapolis. With a Thursday game in Week 11, the Colts thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to lighten Taylor’s Week 10 workload, especially with how well McGowan has played when called upon. It could still be a little more of a split than we’re used to seeing with Taylor, but with a division opponent on tap this week — and moving forward — I’d expect Indy to lean on the star RB for whom it turned down offers at the deadline.”

It is true that teams will take it easy for some players on a Sunday before a Thursday, so this very well could play itself out just as Graziano is suggesting.

Seth McGowan Plan

The reality is that if Taylor plays more, McGowan will play less.

Graziano seems to have some intel into the plan, and so maybe the split is more like 60-40 or 70-30 on Thursday night.

Still, McGowan has been efficient with his touches and earned himself more playing time. Don’t expect the Colts to go too far away from him. He deserves to play, too, and likely will continue to do so.