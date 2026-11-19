The Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, and without Tyler Warren, it’ll be tough for Indy to win.

No, Warren isn’t out. He’ll be playing in the game. His impact just isn’t as certain.

Warren has been quiet in recent weeks, even though the Colts have dealt with injuries and trades at the wide receiver position.

Tight end, too, has been depleted behind Warren due to injury. At this point, the entire offense should be Warren’s to lead, at least as far as receiving is concerned.

But somehow a week ago, Warren finished with a negative-yard catch and a short run. That was it.

The Colts passed for just 108 yards, but there’s a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg thing here — are the Colts slow in the air because Warren is struggling, or is Warren struggling because the Colts can’t pass?

Either way, it’s something Indianapolis has to figure out in a hurry.

ESPN Insider Weighs In

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler posted out of the blue on X on Thursday morning to weigh in on Warren.

This is what he wrote:

“One thing to watch tonight: Can Colts get TE Tyler Warren going? Started the year strong, but a mid-October groin issue has affected him over last month, with 10 catches for 63 yards in last three games. Warren clearly the best pass-catching option for depleted Colts.”

It’s notable that Fowler brings up that groin problem, because that’s been the speculation, and apparently there are rumblings about it from the intel that Fowler is getting, too.

The Colts and Warren clearly feel he is healthy enough to play, though, so it’s hard to use that as a full excuse.

Tyler Warren Fantasy Outlook

Much of the interest in Warren at this point comes from those who have him on their fantasy football teams.

And frankly, it’s hard to start Warren on Thursday night. The Texans’ defense hasn’t been as good this season as last year, but they’re still well-equipped to handle this Colts offense.

The only case to be made for Warren is that the Colts could recognize that he’s been quiet and make a stronger effort to get him the ball.

But there’s real risk that Warren has a couple of touches, totals 20 yards and doesn’t score.