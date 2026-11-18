The Indianapolis Colts and Darius Slayton seemed like a great match. Alec Pierce had just gotten injured, and the Giants had just released Slayton, who conceptually was still at the tail end of his prime.

Slayton never even took the field for the Colts in a game, though.

The Colts cut Slayton without ever playing him, and so he’ll go down as having one of the weirdest Indianapolis tenures in recent memory.

It does mean, though, that Slayton is a free agent again, which could lead to another chapter to this saga.

Fans were confused when the Giants cut him, and other fans were confused when Indy didn’t play him.

Might as well go for the trifecta — there are contenders that need a receiver, and Slayton is available.

Darius Slayton Landing Spot

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote an article published on Wednesday examining which contenders could use help from the free agent pool.

He thinks Slayton and the Pittsburgh Steelers are an ideal match.

Popper writes:

“Slayton was cut by the New York Giants in early September. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts, but he did not see the field before he was cut Oct. 16. Slayton suffered a knee injury in practice the week before he was cut. Slayton has been productive in his career, and he would be a welcome addition to a Steelers offense in need of another pass catcher.”

The Steelers ironically haven’t been able to rely on ex-Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has been hurt for most of the year.

“The Steelers need help at receiver,” Popper writes. “Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. are on injured reserve. (DK) Metcalf has caught just five of his 18 targets over the past three games. We had the Steelers pegged as potential receiver buyers ahead of the deadline. They did not make a move.”

Slayton wouldn’t be exciting, but he’d be logical for Pittsburgh.

Colts Post-Slayton

The Colts didn’t turn their season around after the Slayton saga, although it very much wasn’t his fault. They just weren’t good enough.

Indy was sellers at the trade deadline, trading away both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen.

Pierce is still on IR, and the Colts’ receiver room is a ragtag group at this point. Slayton was supposed to help, but he’s long gone now.