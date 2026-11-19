The Indianapolis Colts are a team in disarray as they head into Week 11 Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

That does mean that for those inclined to place a bet or two on a primetime game, there are some opportunities to take advantage of. It’s a lot harder to properly handicap numbers, especially player props, on a team with so much uncertainty and so many moving parts.

That brings us to two players on the Colts that could be worth wagers on Thursday night, and they aren’t household names: Anthony Gould and Seth McGowan.

We’ll break them both down here, using odds from DraftKings Sportsbrook.

Colts Best Bets, Player Props for Thursday Night Football

The specific bets we’re targeting here are:

Anthony Gould 21+ receiving yards (-108)

Seth McGowan 30+ rushing yards (+112)

Anthony Gould Player Prop

Gould is the Colts’ starting slot receiver since they traded away Josh Downs. He’s just 5-foot-8, but he’s a former fifth-round pick who the Colts have entrusted with this role.

He received four targets in Week 10 and caught two of them for 28 yards, including a 22-yarder.

Given Gould’s target share and workload, expecting him to end up with 21 or more yards against the Texans’ quality pass rush makes sense. Daniel Jones will have to get the ball out quickly, and his slot man could be a quick target.

Seth McGowan Player Prop

To get McGowan at plus-money for 30-plus yards seems like great value.

Yes, there are reports that Jonathan Taylor will see more work on Thursday night after having exactly the same amount of carries as McGowan on Sunday.

But McGowan has also run for 45-plus yards in three of the last four Colts games, and he had 29 yards in the other one of those games.

Indy has trusted him more all year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts try to establish the rushing attack on Thursday night to keep the Texans at bay.

Both McGowan and Gould’s yardage totals could lend themselves to ladders — placing a lower number and then a couple of higher wagers, too. If the circumstances break the right way, these two could have useful games.